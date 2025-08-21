Israel pounds Gaza City after offensive gets green light

GAZA CITY

Israel hammered Gaza City and its outskirts overnight on Aug. 21, as the military announced it took initial steps in its push to capture Hamas' last major stronghold.

The newly approved plan authorizes the call-up of roughly 60,000 reservists, deepening fears the campaign will worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

"We are not waiting. We have begun the preliminary actions, and already now, IDF [army] troops are holding the outskirts of Gaza City," said the Israeli military.

Israel's plans to expand the fighting and seize Gaza City have sparked international outcry as well as domestic opposition. The Red Cross became the latest voice to condemn the plan on Aug. 21, calling it "intolerable.”

Ahead of the offensive, the Israeli military said the call-up of the reservists would begin in early September, adding the second phase of the so-called operation "Gideon's Chariots" had begun.

Gaza City residents described relentless bombardments overnight.

"The house shakes with us all night long, the sound of explosions, artillery, warplanes, ambulances, and cries for help is killing us," one of them, Ahmad al-Shanti, told AFP.

"The sound is getting closer, but where would we go?"

The Israeli public has grown increasingly vocal about their concerns over the continuation of a war that is approaching its two-year mark, with thousands participating in weekend demonstrations calling for an end to the conflict.

This discontent is manifesting not only among civilians but also within the ranks of the military.

A recent survey conducted by Agam Labs at Hebrew University of Jerusalem indicated that roughly 40 percent of soldiers reported being somewhat or considerably less motivated to serve, while just over 13 percent felt an increase in motivation.

The results highlighted the pressing challenges confronting Israel’s military, which may face manpower constraints, particularly as repeated polls reveal that an overwhelming majority of the population favors ending the war, according to a report by CNN.

Military officials earlier urged the government to conscript ultra-Orthodox men to bolster the struggling forces. However, most within the ultra-Orthodox community have declined to serve, prompting the government to advance broad exemptions from mandatory military service.

Following the security cabinet’s approval of the new operation, an Israeli reservist group renewed appeals for soldiers to refuse service.

Meanwhile, Britain and France were among 21 countries to sign a joint statement on Aug. 21 calling Israel's approval of a major settlement project in the West Bank "unacceptable and a violation of international law."

"We condemn this decision and call for its immediate reversal in the strongest terms," the statement said of plans for the so-called E1 area near Jerusalem.

Other signatories included Australia, Canada and Italy.