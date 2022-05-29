Island becomes peninsula as water ebbs in Lake Van

  • May 29 2022 07:00:00

Island becomes peninsula as water ebbs in Lake Van

VAN
Island becomes peninsula as water ebbs in Lake Van

An 800-meter-long road connecting the famous Çarpanak Island and a peninsula has come to the surface as the water ebbed in Turkey’s largest Lake Van in the last two years.

“The Island of Çarpanak has turned into a peninsula,” İhlas News Agency reported on May 26.

According to the agency, the island was the endpoint of a peninsula for centuries.

But with the raising of the water levels in the lake between 1990 and 1995, the ancient 800-meter-long road submerged and the Çatanak Island was formed.

Calling the island a “natural wonder” and “tourism hub,” a professor from the Van Yüzüncü Yıl University highlighted that “Çatanak was a mysterious island.”

“The island has a connection with the mainland. The road shows that the island was once connected to the mainland,” Faruk Alaeddinoğlu told the agency.

“With the rise of the water level, a corridor of water separated the island from its peninsula.”

When asked about the reasons behind the water ebbing, the professor pointed out global warming and its effects, such as vaporization.

“Lake Van is an inland lake, and the water levels increase and decrease at times in all enclosed lakes,” he said.

Reminding of the old days of the island when it was a part of a peninsula at the beginning of the 1990s, Alaeddinoğlu noted, “In 2020 and 2021, the water ebbed, and the 800-long-road became visible.”

But, “unfortunately,” the water ebbing seems to continue in the coming years, too.

“People used to swim to the island from the mainland. There will come a time when they will walk to today’s Çarpanak Island,” he expressed.

However, according to the professor, whatever happens to the island, Çarpanak is “still a tourism hub to see.”

He recommended visiting the island, especially to nature lovers. “They should visit the island now and take the joy in it,” he added.

The island is now uninhabited but formerly contained an Armenian monastery called “Ktuts.” The ruins of the monastery can still be seen.

According to the tradition, the monastery was founded in the fourth century by St. Gregory the Illuminator after his return from Rome.

The first historical records referring to the monastery date back to the 15th century, when it was known for scriptorium. The monastery was destroyed by an earthquake in 1648, before being rebuilt in the 18th century.

TURKEY We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan

We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Security tightened to protect historic Hagia Sophia

    Security tightened to protect historic Hagia Sophia

  2. Two ex-EOKA militants confess to killing Turks in 1960s on TV

    Two ex-EOKA militants confess to killing Turks in 1960s on TV

  3. Famous beaches closed at night for Caretta caretta

    Famous beaches closed at night for Caretta caretta

  4. Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

    Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

  5. We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan

    We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan
Recommended
‘Forest commandos’ to take action against wildfires in Turkey

‘Forest commandos’ to take action against wildfires in Turkey
Turkey climbs in WEF’s Tourism Development Index

Turkey climbs in WEF’s Tourism Development Index
We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan

We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan
Turkey pursuing suitable economic policy: Erdoğan

Turkey pursuing suitable economic policy: Erdoğan
Turkey’s NATO issues with Sweden, Finland can be overcome: US

Turkey’s NATO issues with Sweden, Finland can be overcome: US
Prominent quake expert dies at 75

Prominent quake expert dies at 75
WORLD Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court

Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court

A Tunisian court has imposed a travel ban on the speaker of the country’s now-dissolved parliament, a court spokeswoman said.
ECONOMY CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar

CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar

Even when regular workers win their biggest raises in decades, they look minuscule compared with what CEOs are getting.
SPORTS ‘Queen Cycling’ to start in Marmaris

‘Queen Cycling’ to start in Marmaris

More than 300 cyclists from some 12 countries will compete in the “Santini Queens of the Aegean Boostrace” race on May 29 in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Marmaris district, a tourism hub in the region.