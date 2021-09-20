'Islamophobia virus' spreading very fast: Erdoğan

  • September 20 2021 08:59:00

'Islamophobia virus' spreading very fast: Erdoğan

NEW YORK
Islamophobia virus spreading very fast: Erdoğan

Turkey is taking a leading role in the fight against Islamophobia on international platforms, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 19, resembling Islamophobia to a “provocative, deadlier” virus.

“As humanity, we are fighting against the COVID-19 virus, as well as another virus that is more provocative, deadlier and more insidious. The name of this virus is the ‘Islamophobia’ virus,” Erdoğan said in his speech at a conference titled “A Fairer World Is Possible,” organized by the Turkish-American National Steering Committee (TASC) in New York.

This virus is spreading very quickly in countries that have been “portrayed as cradles of democracy and freedom for years,” Erdoğan said, adding that Islamophobia has turned into a trend that disrupts Muslims’ daily lives and threatens social peace.

Expressing that they see this ideological fanaticism, which is no different from ISIL in terms of mentality, taking root in different layers of society, Erdoğan said that Turkey has been working with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the U.N., among others, as part of the efforts against Islamophobia.

“We are backing every kind of effort to eliminate all threats to our religion and our Muslim brothers,” the president said while calling for support from American Muslims in Turkey’s fight.

Erdoğan also elaborated on the issue of terror groups - the PKK, YPG and FETÖ - and called on members of the Turkish American community to continue to inform their American counterparts about the true face of these terror organizations.

“No matter how big it is, no lie can stand against the sun of truth,” Erdoğan said while stressing over the need for unity against such groups.

The president arrived in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly’s 76th session, where world leaders will give their annual speeches.

Before his address, the president briefly visited the soon-to-open Turkevi Center located at 821 First Avenue in Manhattan across from the U.N. headquarters.

He said that the 36-story skyscraper is a “monument of pride” that would function not only as a home for Turks but also for the Muslim American community.

The building, which uses traditional Turkish architectural motifs, especially from the Seljuk Empire, rises to the sky in the shape of a tulip and can be seen from downtown Manhattan, the East River and Long Island.

TURKEY We can solve Kurdish problem with HDP: CHP leader

We can solve Kurdish problem with HDP: CHP leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

    Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

  2. 'Islamophobia virus' spreading very fast: Erdoğan

    'Islamophobia virus' spreading very fast: Erdoğan

  3. Pregnant women deaths from virus worry experts

    Pregnant women deaths from virus worry experts

  4. Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list

    Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list

  5. Turkey’s biggest aero event set to kick off

    Turkey’s biggest aero event set to kick off
Recommended
Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting in Athens

Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting in Athens
Ankara pursues dialogue, cooperation in Black Sea: VP Oktay

Ankara pursues 'dialogue, cooperation' in Black Sea: VP Oktay
FM Çavuşoğlu meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart in New York

FM Çavuşoğlu meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart in New York
Turkey never has hesitations regarding humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Erdoğan

Turkey never has hesitations regarding humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Erdoğan
Ankara blasts ‘biased’ declaration of EUs Med9 countries

Ankara blasts ‘biased’ declaration of EU's Med9 countries
Turkish, Serbian presidents meet in Istanbul

Turkish, Serbian presidents meet in Istanbul
WORLD Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands

Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain’s Canary Islands on Sept. 19, spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity and forcing the evacuation of around 5,000 local people, authorities said.
ECONOMY Net intl investment position improves in July

Net int'l investment position improves in July

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) continued recovering this July, with the overall figure being 26.2 percent lower than at the end of last year, the Turkish Central Bank said on Sept. 20.

SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe suffered their first defeats of the season over the weekend while defending champion Beşiktaş stayed atop the standings on goal difference.