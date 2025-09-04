Erdoğan vows not to stay silent on 'Netanyahu's massacre'

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sept. 3 accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of carrying out a "massacre" in the Palestinian territories and vowed that Türkiye would not remain silent.

"While half of our hearts are here, the other half is in Gaza, Palestine, Yemen, Sudan and Afghanistan, which are the bleeding wounds of the Islamic world,” Erdoğan said during an address in Istanbul.

The remarks came at the opening of weeklong celebrations for Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, observed on the twelfth day of the Islamic month of Rabi al-Awwal.

"The love for the prophet is like a mighty oak tree that has taken root in the hearts of our beloved nation. The branches of this oak tree have spread from Asia to Africa, encompassing the entire world. That is why we have deep affection for all Muslims around the world," Erdoğan said.

"That is why wherever there is a Muslim in the world, our hearts, minds and souls are there... That is why we are in Palestine right now. That is why we are in Gaza right now. That is why we cannot stand by and watch the slaughter of this cruel, infidel called Netanyahu."

Erdoğan urged Muslims not to lose faith. "Despite the injustices, inequities and oppression in our region, we will never give in to despair," he said.

"Just as it has been for thousands of years, the suffering endured today will, God willing, come to an end. The darkness of oppression will give way to the sun of justice warming our hearts."

Erdoğan, a vocal defender of the Palestinians, has often slammed Israel for its war on Gaza, accusing the Netanyahu government of committing "genocide" in the Palestinian territories.

Türkiye has taken steps to cut trade with Israel since the conflict began in October 2023. By May 2024, trade had dropped by about 30 percent.

In April, Ankara halted exports to Israel in more than 1,000 products under 54 categories before imposing a full suspension of exports, imports and transit trade across all product groups three weeks later.

On June 7, Türkiye and the Palestinian Authority launched a controlled trade mechanism for urgent needs under the “Türkiye-Palestine State Protocol.”

Earlier this year, the Trade Ministry dismissed claims that commerce with Israel continued, describing such allegations as "lies."

Türkiye has also sent more than 100,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza and mobilized over $40 million in support of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, according to officials.