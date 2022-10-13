ISIL’s so-called ‘education centers’ busted in Ankara

ISIL’s so-called ‘education centers’ busted in Ankara

ANKARA
ISIL’s so-called ‘education centers’ busted in Ankara

Police have busted some houses that ISIL terrorists had converted into so-called “sharia education centers” in the capital Ankara within the scope of simultaneous operations and detained some 17 terrorists.

During the operations, the provincial counterterrorism team seized piles of digital materials and banned publications with propaganda content.

Some of the detained 17 suspects traveled to conflict zones and engaged in armed clashes on behalf of the terrorist organization.

Various rooms in the apartments where the ISIL member resided were used as so-called classrooms to conduct illegal education activities.

These terrorists subjected children to radical sharia education with ISIL ideology to prompt them to use that in terrorist acts. Officials from the National Education Directorate sealed these so-called classrooms.

Works have also started for enrolling children who ISIL illegally educated in schools.

In addition to these education centers, the terrorists also established supposed courts where so-called judges of the terrorist organization gave punishments.

The police also found out that the detained suspects used to collect money in order to send it to ISIL members in conflict zones and manipulated people to join the terrorist organization.

One of the places raided during the operation was an automobile repair shop, where the suspects were performing Friday prayers, according to a shopkeeper.

Meanwhile, counterterrorism teams in the southern province of Adana caught seven ISIL members who participated in the armed service of the organization in Iraq and Syria and entered Türkiye illegally.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four-armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

Terror,

TÜRKIYE Ankara slams EU’s Türkiye report as biased, visionless

Ankara slams EU’s Türkiye report as 'biased, visionless'
MOST POPULAR

  1. South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

    South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

  2. IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall

    IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall

  3. British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye

    British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye

  4. New ferry service launched between Thessaloniki, İzmir

    New ferry service launched between Thessaloniki, İzmir

  5. 53 restaurants enter Michelin’s first Istanbul guide

    53 restaurants enter Michelin’s first Istanbul guide
Recommended
Ankara slams EU’s Türkiye report as biased, visionless

Ankara slams EU’s Türkiye report as 'biased, visionless'
British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye

British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye
New ferry service launched between Thessaloniki, İzmir

New ferry service launched between Thessaloniki, İzmir
53 restaurants enter Michelin’s first Istanbul guide

53 restaurants enter Michelin’s first Istanbul guide
Türkiye to witness season’s first snowfall early next year: Expert

Türkiye to witness season’s first snowfall early next year: Expert
Ex-con’s revenge behind explosion in Kadıköy

Ex-con’s revenge behind explosion in Kadıköy
WORLD Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent, who said he turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax.

ECONOMY South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

South Korea’s central bank yesterday hiked its key interest rate by half a percentage point to a decade high as it tries to tackle surging inflation and support the plunging won.

SPORTS Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

The Turkish national under-16 chess team has bagged the gold medal at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan, marking Türkiye’s first-ever win.