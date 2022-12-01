ISIL leader killed by Free Syrian Army in Daraa: US

ISIL leader killed by Free Syrian Army in Daraa: US

ISTANBUL
ISIL leader killed by Free Syrian Army in Daraa: US

The U.S. has announced that the Free Syrian Army has killed the leader of ISIL, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, while ISIL confirmed the news, announcing a replacement to head up its remaining sleeper cells.

A spokesman for ISIL on Nov. 30 said Hashimi, an Iraqi, was killed “in combat with enemies of God,” without elaborating on the date or circumstances of his death.

The U.S. military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said Hashimi had been killed in an operation carried out by the Free Syrian Army in Daraa province in southern Syria in mid-October.

Daraa province is mostly controlled by Syrian government forces and rebels who have reached understandings with the regime. In mid-October, Damascus said it had launched a joint operation against ISIL with former rebels in the south of the province.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: “We welcome the announcement that another leader from ISIL is no longer walking in the face of the Earth.”

Speaking in an audio message, the ISIL spokesman said Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi had been named as the group’s new leader.

Qurashi refers to a tribe of the Prophet Mohammed, from whom ISIL leaders must claim descent.

After a meteoric rise in Iraq and Syria in 2014 that saw it conquer vast swathes of territory, ISIL saw its self-proclaimed “caliphate” collapse under a wave of offensives.

The extremist group’s austere and terror-ridden rule was marked by beheadings and shootings.

It was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria two years later, but sleeper cells still carry out attacks in both countries.
The group or its branches have also claimed attacks elsewhere this year, including in Afghanistan, Iran and Israel.

The spokesman did not provide details on the new leader, but said he was a “veteran” jihadist and called on all groups loyal to ISIL to pledge their allegiance to its fourth leader.

ISIL’s previous chief, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi, was killed in February this year in a U.S. raid in Idlib province in northern Syria. His predecessor Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed, also in Idlib, in October 2019.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not comment on any U.S. involvement in the operation that led to Hashimi’s death.

“We are pleased to see the removal of ISIL leaders in such quick succession,” she told reporters “The United States remains committed to countering the global threat from ISIL and stands ready to work with international partners.” The ISIL leadership have suffered repeated blows from various quarters this year.

In October, U.S. forces killed a “senior” ISIL member in a pre-dawn raid in northeastern Syria, CENTCOM said at the time. The U.S. leads a military coalition battling ISIL in Syria.

The raid targeted “Rakkan Wahid al-Shammari, an ISIL official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters,” CENTCOM said.

It said a later air strike had killed two other senior ISIL members.

In July, the Pentagon said it had killed Syria’s top ISIL jihadist in a drone strike in the north of the country.
U.S. Central Command said he had been “one of the top five” ISIL leaders.

Türkiye said in September that security forces had arrested a “senior executive” of ISIL known as Abu Zeyd, whose real name was Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai.

TÜRKIYE Investment in east Türkiye increases as terror threat disappears: Erdoğan

Investment in east Türkiye increases as terror threat disappears: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. German TV to broadcast Turkish lottery winner’s life

    German TV to broadcast Turkish lottery winner’s life

  2. Fake diplomas sold for 100,000 Liras

    Fake diplomas sold for 100,000 Liras

  3. Federation bestows 30 bicycles to parliament

    Federation bestows 30 bicycles to parliament

  4. Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

    Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

  5. Ministry to provide forest areas for animal shelters in Istanbul

    Ministry to provide forest areas for animal shelters in Istanbul
Recommended
Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a misunderstanding

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a 'misunderstanding'
Ex-FTX CEO says he didnt knowingly misuse clients funds

Ex-FTX CEO says he didn't 'knowingly' misuse clients' funds
Biden hosts Macron amid friction over US climate law

Biden hosts Macron amid friction over US climate law
Ukraine embassy employee in Madrid lightly injured by letter bomb: police source

Ukraine embassy employee in Madrid 'lightly' injured by letter bomb: police source
Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial

Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial
Hong Kong security chief warns against supporting China protests

Hong Kong security chief warns against supporting China protests
WORLD ISIL leader killed by Free Syrian Army in Daraa: US

ISIL leader killed by Free Syrian Army in Daraa: US

The U.S. has announced that the Free Syrian Army has killed the leader of ISIL, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, while ISIL confirmed the news, announcing a replacement to head up its remaining sleeper cells.
ECONOMY Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

Banking sector’s profit leap 400 percent

The combined net profit of Turkish banks soared by 408 percent in the January-October period from a year ago to 336 billion Turkish Liras ($18 billion), data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) have shown.
SPORTS Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”