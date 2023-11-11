Isabelle Adjani on battling shyness for new pop album

Isabelle Adjani on battling shyness for new pop album

PARIS
Isabelle Adjani on battling shyness for new pop album

She may be one of France's biggest film stars, but Isabelle Adjani admits she was too shy to record in the same room as celebrity collaborators like Seal and Simon Le Bon as she returned to music with her first album in 40 years.

The Oscar-nominated star of "Possession" and "Queen Margot" has won many awards for her film roles. But she is also remembered fondly for her collaboration with late troubadour Serge Gainsbourg on the 1983 album "Pull Marine," which spawned a strange and unsettling hit single of the same name.

Her new album "Bande Originale," which was released on Nov. 10, has been in the works for no less than 17 years, and features a packed line-up of big name guests, including international stars like Seal, Le Bon (of Duran Duran) and Senegalese legend Youssou N'Dour.

But Adjani, who modestly refers to herself as merely "an actress who sings," says she was too "intimidated" to actually perform alongside them and recorded her parts separately.

"I was afraid of wasting the time of these professionals who have better things to do than help an amateur find her voice," the 68-year-old told AFP with a laugh.

The playful, often self-mocking lyrics on "Bande Originale" carry several winks to Gainsbourg and she mentioned his name often during the interview with AFP.

She was happy Gainsbourg's daughter Charlotte has recently opened his Paris home to the public.

But she won't be visiting.

"I can't go into that house which I knew when it was so alive," she said. "I prefer to go to the Montparnasse cemetery and tell him: 'I've made another album, I hope that's ok!'"

The lyrics also include a reference to hiding behind her ever-present sunglasses.

"I've been wearing them since I was 16," she said.

"I was raised with the idea that you should never look people in the eye. I protect myself with glasses. And a hat to stop the sky falling on my head."

"Bande Originale" shows her broad tastes, ranging from baroque classical composer Henry Purcell to U.S. folk legend Joni Mitchell to modern electro-pop.

Its 14 songs form a "cinematographic" concept album, the title means "soundtrack" in French, and is meant to trace "a fictional year of a woman through her relations with men," Adjani said.

She dreams of making a musical film, but again the shyness gets in the way.

"I don't like to go knocking on doors. That's a mistake - I never learned to go asking things from other people," she said.

As for the album, it is not yet clear if she will take it on tour.

"Oh la la... it would mean a lot of work," she said with another giggle.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

    Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

  2. Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

    Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

  3. Xi, Biden to meet in US next week for first talks in a year

    Xi, Biden to meet in US next week for first talks in a year

  4. Two strong explosions in central Kiev

    Two strong explosions in central Kiev

  5. Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients

    Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients
Recommended
Elusive Attenborough echidna rediscovered in Indonesia

Elusive Attenborough echidna rediscovered in Indonesia
Michelin Guide announces new restaurants in Türkiye

Michelin Guide announces new restaurants in Türkiye
Jury awards $1.2 million to Robert De Niro’s former assistant

Jury awards $1.2 million to Robert De Niro’s former assistant
Japans ever-faithful dog turns 100

Japan's ever-faithful dog turns 100
Bruce Dickinson to take stage in Türkiye

Bruce Dickinson to take stage in Türkiye
Striking actors agree deal with Hollywood studios

Striking actors agree deal with Hollywood studios
WORLD Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

A close ally of Myanmar's top general has been imprisoned for five years on corruption charges, state media said Saturday.
ECONOMY Efforts for energy conservation in public sector

Efforts for energy conservation in public sector

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has produced a conservation guide that recommends heating government offices to a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius in winter, installing solar panels on their roofs, and using bicycles for campus transportation at public institutions.
SPORTS Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

John Kennedy struck a spectacular extra-time winner as Fluminense ended their long wait for a first ever Copa Libertadores crown on Nov. 4 with a 2-1 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors.