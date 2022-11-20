Irving apologizes ‘deeply’ for post

NEW YORK

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has said he wants to “apologize deeply” for social media links to a film with antisemitic ideas, the NBA guard declaring, “I’m not antisemitic.”

In an exclusive interview with SportsNet New York (SNY) released on Nov. 19, Irving made his most direct public comments regarding the posts he made linking to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” and the uproar they caused.

“I just really want to focus on the hurt that I caused or the impact that I made within the Jewish community, putting some type of threat, or assumed threat, on the Jewish community,” Irving told SNY.

“I just want to apologize deeply for all my actions for the time that it has been since the post was first put up. I’ve had a lot of time to think, but my focus initially, if I could do it over, would be to heal and repair a lot of my close relationships with my Jewish relatives, brothers and sisters.”

His lack of an apology earlier this month when speaking with reporters prompted the Nets to impose a minimum five-game suspension upon Irving until he took several steps to apologize and make amends for the harmful impact of his actions, a ban that has lasted for eight games.

Apparel giant Nike also “suspended” its relationship with the NBA star, canceling the release of the Kyrie 8 shoe expected in November.

Irving said he felt disrespected in the moment by even the question he might be antisemitic and reacted defensively.

“I know I could have handled that better,” Irving said. “I did not mean to send any hurt or threats or impact or harm to the Jewish community. I take my accountability and I want to apologize for that. Please. It came off the wrong way.”