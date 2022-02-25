Iron barriers of world’s longest continuous bike path stolen

  • February 25 2022 07:00:00

HATAY
A 26-kilometer bicycle track in southern Turkey built to host national and international events and boost nature and sea tourism in the region is experiencing a service interruption since some parts of the iron barriers of the path have been stolen by unknown people.

As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that some parts of the iron-tubular barriers, each of which was a meter long, were stolen, and the authorities applied to the security forces regarding the incident that became headline following the announcement of Hatay’s Arsuz Mayor Asaf Güven.

“Whoever did this should be punished,” Güven said, stressing that public places should be protected by everyone and citizens should participate in the governing process.

It is believed that the stolen iron pieces may have been sold to scrap dealers for a large sum of money.

Connecting the country’s southernmost province of Hatay’s Samandağ and Arsuz districts, the bike road had its ribbon cut in August 2020 and became a center of interest ever since due to its natural setting as it is situated along the Mediterranean coast.

It is known as the world’s longest continuous bicycle path.

