Iraq’s Zap cleared of PKK terrorists, Turkish defense chief says

ANKARA

Türkiye has successfully cleared of the PKK terrorist organization in the Zap region in northern Iraq, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said on Nov. 26

"Through the unwavering dedication and efforts of our heroic soldiers, the lock in Zap has now been closed. Our operations in the region will continue with the same power and determination," Güler stated, referring to the Claw-Lock operation Türkiye launched in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

During his speech before a parliamentary commission for the ministry’s 2025 budget, Güler also said that Türkiye has responded with equal force to any provocations or attacks targeting its units deployed in Syria and Iraq, ensuring all necessary precautions are in place.

The recent developments in Türkiye’s relations with Iraq, particularly in the realm of counterterrorism cooperation, hold significant importance, the minister said.

The two nations recently signed a memorandum of understanding to combat terrorism together.

"Likewise, in northern Iraq, we are engaged in close collaboration with the regional government to restore peace and stability to the area. Once again, let me reiterate: Our struggle against terrorism will continue relentlessly until these bloodstained terrorists are eradicated from this region," Güler said.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU.

In July, the Iraqi government issued a directive for state institutions to refer to the PKK terrorist group as a "banned organization" in official correspondence.