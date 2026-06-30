Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye after Washington talks

Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye after Washington talks

BAGHDAD
Iraqi PM to visit Türkiye after Washington talks

 

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has announced plans to travel to Türkiye, Ira, and Saudi Arabia after an upcoming visit to Washington in July, presenting an extensive diplomatic agenda while pledging to tackle what he called a deeply rooted culture of corruption in Iraq.

In an interview with the London-based pan-Arab daily Asharq Al-Awsat on June 29, al-Zaidi said Iraq has received invitations from several countries, including France, the United Kingdom and Germany.

However, he stressed that his post-Washington priority visits would be to Türkiye, Iran and Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with neighboring states at this stage.

Regarding ties with the United States, the premier said he had recently spoken with Washington’s special envoy to Iraq, Tom Barrack, and that both sides had worked to ease administrative barriers affecting the U.S. companies operating in the country.

He also described a phone call with President Donald Trump as positive, noting that Iraq’s interests remain the top priority and rejecting any approach based on personal gain.

Turning to domestic issues, al-Zaidi described the fight against corruption as a national imperative, calling it a “final and irreversible decision” rather than a matter of choice. He warned that some groups had infiltrated state institutions to exploit public resources, saying a destructive mentality of looting had taken hold, and vowed to dismantle it and begin a new phase for Iraq.

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