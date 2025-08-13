Iraq, Syria discuss reviving Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline after 2-decade halt

DAMASCUS
Iraq and Syria on Tuesday discussed reviving the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline between the two countries, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office.

The talks came during a meeting in Baghdad between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Syrian Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir, it said.

The statement said the meeting “reviewed the prospects for bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, particularly in the energy sector, in a manner that serves the interests of both brotherly peoples.”

They also discussed “the possibility of reviving the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline, in light of the formation of a joint technical committee to assess the condition of the pipeline and explore options for its rehabilitation, as one of the projects planned by the government in its efforts to diversify export outlets.”

The Kirkuk–Baniyas pipeline was built in 1952 to transport crude oil from Kirkuk’s oil fields in Iraq to the Syrian port of Baniyas on the Mediterranean Sea.

It subsequently went out of service multiple times, the last in 2003, after sustaining severe damage during the US invasion of Iraq. It has not since been repaired or operated.

The meeting also touched on “joint opportunities to advance oil and petrochemical industries projects on the Mediterranean coast, as well as opportunities for coordination to address climate change and regulate water shares in the Euphrates River Basin.”

Al-Sudani affirmed “Iraq’s support for Syria’s stability and sovereignty over its territory, rejecting any aggression against it, while stressing the importance of enhancing coordination and solidarity to face common challenges and address the consequences of the ongoing (Israeli) aggression against Gaza.”

Al-Bashir stressed “the depth of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, with its social and cultural dimensions, and the opportunities for cooperation in the fields of energy, telecommunications and the optical cable coming from Europe through Syrian territory, as well as in mutual and joint investment,” according to the statement.

Earlier Tuesday, al-Bashir arrived in Baghdad for a visit of unspecified duration, during which he was scheduled to meet officials to discuss cooperation in areas including energy and water resources projects.

Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area
