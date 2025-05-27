Iraq sues KRG over US gas contracts: Official

Iraq sues KRG over US gas contracts: Official

BAGHDAD
Iraq sues KRG over US gas contracts: Official

Iraq's federal authorities have filed a complaint against the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for signing gas contracts with two U.S. companies, two officials told AFP on May 27.

Oil exports have been a major point of tension between Baghdad and Arbil, with a major pipeline through Türkiye shut since 2023 over legal disputes and technical issues.

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced the signing of two major energy deals valued at "tens of billions of U.S. dollars" during a visit to Washington in May.

Iraq's Oil Ministry immediately slammed the agreements, saying it constitutes a "clear breach of Iraqi law" and that all oil and gas development must go through the federal government.

An Iraqi government official told AFP that a lawsuit had been filed before Baghdad's Al-Karkh commercial court.

A Kurdish official confirmed the complaint, saying it called for "the cancellation of the contracts.”

Oil exports were previously independently sold by the KRG region, without the approval or oversight of the central administration in Baghdad, through the port of Ceyhan in Türkiye.

But the region's oil exports have been at a standstill since March 2023 when the arbitration tribunal of the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris ruled that oil exports by the regional government were illegal.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

    Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

  2. Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

    Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

  3. Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

    Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

  4. ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

    ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

  5. Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers

    Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers
Recommended
Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul
Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader
ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report
Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers

Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers
Syrian reconstruction effort has just begun

Syrian reconstruction effort has 'just begun'
Chaos mars new aid mechanism in Gaza as war marks 600th day

Chaos mars new aid mechanism in Gaza as war marks 600th day
Czech FM summons Chinese envoy over cyberattack

Czech FM summons Chinese envoy over cyberattack
WORLD Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia said Wednesday it had drafted a peace "memorandum" outlining its terms for ending the Ukraine conflict and would present it to Kiev at a second round of direct talks in Istanbul next Monday.
ECONOMY Economic confidence index flat in May

Economic confidence index flat in May

Türkiye's economic confidence index edged up to 96.7 in May, marking a slight month-on-month increase of 0.05 percent, according to data released on May 28 by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿