Iraq struggles with prison overcrowding despite amnesty releases

Iraq struggles with prison overcrowding despite amnesty releases

BAGHDAD
Iraq struggles with prison overcrowding despite amnesty releases

As a general amnesty law takes effect in Iraq, the country's prisons are facing a crisis of overcrowding, housing more than double their intended capacity, the country's justice minister said in an interview.

Justice Minister Khaled Shwani told The Associated Press over the weekend that Iraq's 31 prisons currently hold approximately 65,000 inmates, despite the system being built to accommodate only half that number.

“When we took office, overcrowding was at 300 percent,” Shwani said. “We’ve brought it down to 200 percent and aim to reach 100 percent by next year.”

The overcrowding has strained prison healthcare and human rights standards, he added.

The general amnesty law, passed in January with strong Sunni support, has so far led to the release of 2,118 prisoners from Justice Ministry facilities. Many others are awaiting review. Critics argue the law could free individuals involved in corruption and serious crimes.

To address capacity issues, four new prisons are being built and existing ones are being expanded.

Meanwhile, thousands of detainees remain under the custody of security agencies, awaiting transfer.

Iraq’s prisons also hold hundreds of foreign nationals convicted of terrorism charges, with repatriation talks ongoing.

Iraq has faced criticism from human rights groups over its application of the death penalty and particularly over mass executions carried out without prior notice to lawyers or family members of the prisoners.

Shwani pushed back against the criticisms of prison conditions and of the executions.

He insisted that the “number of executions carried out is limited — not as high as reported in the media” and said the death penalty is only applied in “crimes that severely threaten national security and public safety.”

Executions have been paused to reassess cases under the new amnesty law, he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
LATEST NEWS

  1. India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

    India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

  2. Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

    Türkiye slams Netanyahu government over its decision to expand occupation in Gaza

  3. Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

    Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

  4. Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

    Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

  5. Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom

    Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom
Recommended
India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir
Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza
Germanys Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback

Germany's Merz elected chancellor after surprise setback
Israel urges civilians to leave Yemens Sanaa airport area

Israel urges civilians to leave Yemen's Sanaa airport area
Trump orders curb on virus research

Trump orders curb on virus research
New Zealand PM proposes banning under-16s from social media

New Zealand PM proposes banning under-16s from social media
Israel faces global rebuke over Gaza ‘conquest’ plan

Israel faces global rebuke over Gaza ‘conquest’ plan
WORLD India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

India said Wednesday it carried out "precision strikes at terrorist camps" in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, days after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian side of the contested region.

ECONOMY DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

U.S. delivery service DoorDash has agreed to take over U.K. peer Deliveroo in a deal worth 2.9 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), according to a joint statement Tuesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿