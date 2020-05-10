Iraq seeks to enhance bilateral relations with Turkey

BAGHDAD-Anadolu Agency
Iraq seeks to enhance bilateral relations in all fields with Turkey, the country’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on May 9.

The newly elected prime minister met with Fatih Yıldız, Turkey’s ambassador to Baghdad, the Iraqi Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

Al-Khadimi stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation with Turkey on the economy and in the fight against terrorism.

Yıldız congratulated al-Khadimi on receiving the vote of confidence.

On May 7, Iraq's parliament gave a vote of confidence to the new Prime Minister al-Kadhimi and his partial Cabinet, to succeed the resigned government headed by Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

Al-Kadhimi managed to form a new government after two former prime ministers-designate, Mohammad Allawi and Adnan Al-Zurfi, failed to garner support.

Iraq has been roiled by mass protests since early October over poor living conditions and corruption, forcing Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to resign.

At least 496 Iraqis have been killed and 17,000 have been injured since the protests began on Oct. 1, according to Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights.

