Iraq arrests four after rocket attacks on Syria base

Iraq arrests four after rocket attacks on Syria base

BAGHDAD
Iraq arrests four after rocket attacks on Syria base

Iraq arrested four people in connection with an earlier rocket attack launched against a military base in neighbouring Syria, officials said late on March 24.

"Our security forces, supported by intelligence efforts, moved in and were able to arrest four of the perpetrators," read a short statement issued by the prime minister's office, adding the suspects had been handed over to the "appropriate authorities" as part of the investigation.

The attack on March 23 targeted a northeastern Syrian military base in Hasakeh province that had until recently hosted U.S. forces with an international anti-jihadist coalition.

Meanwhile, Iraq said late on March 24 it would summon the U.S. charge d'affaires and the Iranian ambassador after deadly strikes blamed on their countries, as Iraqi authorities granted targeted former paramilitary groups the "right to respond."

Iraq has been pulled into the war sparked by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, and which has since engulfed much of the region.

The former paramilitary Hashed al-Shaabi coalition, part of Iraq's regular armed forces but which also includes brigades belonging to Iran-backed groups, blamed the United States for the deadliest strike so far on Iraqi territory, which killed a commander and 14 other fighters.

In the autonomous Kurdistan region, a ballistic missile attack killed six of the regional force's fighters, known as the peshmerga.

 

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