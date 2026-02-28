Iran's neighbours fear consequences of US, Israeli strikes

Iran's neighbours fear consequences of US, Israeli strikes

TEHRAN-AFP
Irans neighbours fear consequences of US, Israeli strikes

People rush to fill their tanks at a petrol station in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on Feb. 28, 2026, after Israel and the U.S. launched attacks on Iran.

In the days leading up to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, the Islamic republic's neighbours were fearful that strikes on the country could destabilize the entire region.

"If the United States strikes, Iran will retaliate and the crisis will spread throughout the region, with the Strait of Hormuz blocked and actions by its proxies," a diplomatic source from a country bordering Iran told AFP.

"The chaos in Iran would affect Türkiye and the European Union, potentially leading to a massive influx of refugees," the source added.

  Fear of an Iranian response 

The main concern among Washington's allies in the Gulf is Iranian retaliation against the U.S. forces they host or their own infrastructure.

In June 2025, Iran attacked the American Al-Udeid base in Qatar in response to U.S. air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during the 12-day war triggered by an Israeli attack.

In January of this year, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman leaned on U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to postpone strikes he was considering in response to Iran's deadly crackdown on nationwide protests.

The Gulf states "know they are vulnerable because the Iranians have enough basic, intermediate-range missiles to hit vital infrastructure — desalination plants, hydrocarbon hubs, power stations," said Pierre Razoux, research director at the Mediterranean Foundation for Strategic Studies.

 

If the U.S. topples the Islamic republic, some fear Iran could descend into violence, with separatist groups and armed militants vying for control.

"If there is to be regime change, it has to come from inside the country," a senior official in a European intelligence service said.

"If the Americans or the Israelis force regime change, they risk provoking the opposite effect," similar to what happened in Libya, the intelligence officer said.

After a NATO-backed uprising overthrew longtime president Muammar Gaddafi, Libya fell into a prolonged period of violence and political division.

The weakening of Iran could also give freer rein to groups hostile to its neighbours.

"With the previous Iranian protests, Türkiye wanted Iran to remain intact... and worried that if something happened to the regime, the Kurdish groups would capitalize on that and create problems for Türkiye," Gönul Tol of the Middle East Institute told AFP in January.

Türkiye fears "chaos on the borders, more refugees into Türkiye... and the PKK-linked groups getting more active," Tol said.

The stakes are similar for Pakistan.

"Pakistan in particular would be seriously affected if there is a spillover across its border," analyst and former diplomat Maleeha Lodhi told AFP in January.

Destabilising Iran could also risk intervention by Iran's allies elsewhere in the Middle East, including the Houthis in Yemen or Hezbollah in Lebanon.

  The next refugee crisis? 

Some of Iran's neighbours fear a massive movement of refugees similar to what followed Syria's civil war, a root cause of the 2015 migrant crisis.

"The cross-border shocks are likely to be an order of greater magnitude... given the size, population, heterogeneity of the country," Sinan Ülgen, a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe said.

Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Armenia are particularly concerned they could become a destination for refugees, according to Baku-based Russian analyst Nikita Smagin.

For Azerbaijan and Armenia, which are relatively small, this can "threaten the stability of the whole country easily," he said.

 

Oil-producing Gulf states also fear that strikes could result in a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint through which 20 percent of the world's oil supply flows, said Cinzia Bianco, a Gulf researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

For Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, "a liquidity crisis would be a big problem," Bianco said.

"They are in a big spending time" aiming to diversify their economy, she added.

"All of that is more complicated if there is a weaker Iran" coupled with an oil crisis, Bianco said.

A drop in oil supplies from the Gulf could prompt China, the world's top importer, to fill the gap elsewhere, Razoux said.

This would be bad news for the Gulf monarchies, which are also trying to reduce their trade dependence on the U.S..

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran attacks rock Dubais Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

    Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

  2. US, Israel defend strikes at UN as Iran alleges 'war crime'

    US, Israel defend strikes at UN as Iran alleges 'war crime'

  3. Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

    Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

  4. More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

    More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

  5. Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares

    Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares
Recommended
Iran attacks rock Dubais Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport
US, Israel defend strikes at UN as Iran alleges war crime

US, Israel defend strikes at UN as Iran alleges 'war crime'
Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran

Israel closes all crossings in Palestinian territories following strikes on Iran
More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media

More than 200 people killed in Iran: State media
Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares

Airspace closed, flights cancelled as US-Iran conflict flares
Iran leader Khamenei killed in massive US and Israeli attack

Iran leader Khamenei killed in massive US and Israeli attack
Toll from southern Iran school strike rises to 51: state TV

Toll from southern Iran school strike rises to 51: state TV
WORLD Iran attacks rock Dubais Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

Iran attacks rock Dubai's Palm, Burj Al Arab, airport

Explosions rocked Dubai's Palm Jumeirah man-made island and drone debris caused a fire at the Burj Al Arab ultra-luxury hotel as waves of Iranian missiles targeted the UAE on Saturday, authorities said.

ECONOMY Oil markets brace for volatility after US, Israel launch strikes on Iran

Oil markets brace for volatility after US, Israel launch strikes on Iran

The U.S. strikes against Iran could severely disrupt the global supply of crude oil and send prices soaring to levels not seen in years.
SPORTS Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, with the Turkish champions hosting the first leg in Istanbul before traveling to Anfield for the return.
﻿