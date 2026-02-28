Iran's neighbours fear consequences of US, Israeli strikes

TEHRAN-AFP

People rush to fill their tanks at a petrol station in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on Feb. 28, 2026, after Israel and the U.S. launched attacks on Iran.

In the days leading up to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, the Islamic republic's neighbours were fearful that strikes on the country could destabilize the entire region.

"If the United States strikes, Iran will retaliate and the crisis will spread throughout the region, with the Strait of Hormuz blocked and actions by its proxies," a diplomatic source from a country bordering Iran told AFP.

"The chaos in Iran would affect Türkiye and the European Union, potentially leading to a massive influx of refugees," the source added.

Fear of an Iranian response

The main concern among Washington's allies in the Gulf is Iranian retaliation against the U.S. forces they host or their own infrastructure.

In June 2025, Iran attacked the American Al-Udeid base in Qatar in response to U.S. air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during the 12-day war triggered by an Israeli attack.

In January of this year, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman leaned on U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to postpone strikes he was considering in response to Iran's deadly crackdown on nationwide protests.

The Gulf states "know they are vulnerable because the Iranians have enough basic, intermediate-range missiles to hit vital infrastructure — desalination plants, hydrocarbon hubs, power stations," said Pierre Razoux, research director at the Mediterranean Foundation for Strategic Studies.

If the U.S. topples the Islamic republic, some fear Iran could descend into violence, with separatist groups and armed militants vying for control.

"If there is to be regime change, it has to come from inside the country," a senior official in a European intelligence service said.

"If the Americans or the Israelis force regime change, they risk provoking the opposite effect," similar to what happened in Libya, the intelligence officer said.

After a NATO-backed uprising overthrew longtime president Muammar Gaddafi, Libya fell into a prolonged period of violence and political division.

The weakening of Iran could also give freer rein to groups hostile to its neighbours.

"With the previous Iranian protests, Türkiye wanted Iran to remain intact... and worried that if something happened to the regime, the Kurdish groups would capitalize on that and create problems for Türkiye," Gönul Tol of the Middle East Institute told AFP in January.

Türkiye fears "chaos on the borders, more refugees into Türkiye... and the PKK-linked groups getting more active," Tol said.

The stakes are similar for Pakistan.

"Pakistan in particular would be seriously affected if there is a spillover across its border," analyst and former diplomat Maleeha Lodhi told AFP in January.

Destabilising Iran could also risk intervention by Iran's allies elsewhere in the Middle East, including the Houthis in Yemen or Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The next refugee crisis?

Some of Iran's neighbours fear a massive movement of refugees similar to what followed Syria's civil war, a root cause of the 2015 migrant crisis.

"The cross-border shocks are likely to be an order of greater magnitude... given the size, population, heterogeneity of the country," Sinan Ülgen, a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe said.

Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Armenia are particularly concerned they could become a destination for refugees, according to Baku-based Russian analyst Nikita Smagin.

For Azerbaijan and Armenia, which are relatively small, this can "threaten the stability of the whole country easily," he said.

Oil-producing Gulf states also fear that strikes could result in a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint through which 20 percent of the world's oil supply flows, said Cinzia Bianco, a Gulf researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

For Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, "a liquidity crisis would be a big problem," Bianco said.

"They are in a big spending time" aiming to diversify their economy, she added.

"All of that is more complicated if there is a weaker Iran" coupled with an oil crisis, Bianco said.

A drop in oil supplies from the Gulf could prompt China, the world's top importer, to fill the gap elsewhere, Razoux said.

This would be bad news for the Gulf monarchies, which are also trying to reduce their trade dependence on the U.S..