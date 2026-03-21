Iranians mark Eid as Trump mulls winding down war

TEHRAN

A billboard depicting Iran's late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on Feb. 28 in a US-Israeli strike in Tehran, is displayed near Sheikh Abdul-Qadir al-Jilani (Gilani) Shrine in Baghdad on March 20, 2026, as Muslim worshippers gather there for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. (AFP)

Thousands of Iranians held Eid al-Fitr prayers on Saturday to mark the end of the Ramadan fast, against the backdrop of war with the United States and Israel, which reportedly carried out a strike on Iran's Natanz nuclear site.

Iran's supreme leader traditionally leads Eid prayers but Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who came to power earlier this month after his father was killed in a U.S.-Israeli strike, has remained out of the public eye.

Instead, the head of the judiciary, Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, attended prayers at central Tehran's Imam Khomeini grand mosque, named after the founder of the Islamic republic, which was filled to overflowing, with worshippers in the streets outside.

Iran's key ally Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Khamenei, "wished the Iranian people strength on overcoming these severe trials and emphasised that during this difficult time, Moscow remained a loyal friend and reliable partner of Tehran".

According to Iran's atomic energy organisation, the U.S. and Israel targeted a plant at Natanz in Isfahan province, which hosts underground centrifuges to enrich uranium for Iran's disputed nuclear programme and was already damaged in last year's June war.

Nuclear plant

"Following the criminal attacks by the United States and the usurping Zionist regime against our country, the... Natanz enrichment complex was targeted this morning," the agency said, in a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency.

No leakage of nuclear materials was reported, it added.

After three weeks of a conflict that has sent world energy prices soaring, blocked the Strait of Hormuz oil export route and strained Washington's ties with its closest allies, U.S. President Donald Trump said once again that he was thinking of pulling back.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great military efforts in the Middle East," Trump posted on social media.

The White House press secretary said the Pentagon was looking at four to six weeks to complete its mission.

Nevertheless, according to U.S. media reports, Washington is deploying thousands more marines to the Middle East, in a possible sign of a ground operation, and Iran continues to carry out strikes on both Israel and its oil and gas-rich Gulf neighbours.

After Iranian missile fire at Israel overnight, the Israeli military said it had carried out strikes on what it called "regime targets" in Iran's capital, which has been under bombardment since a U.S.-Israeli attack started the war on February 28.

Oil sanctions eased

Beyond the Gulf, the war has spread to Lebanon where the Israeli military has carried out regular bombardments in response to rocket fire by Iran ally Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said it launched a wave of strikes against "Hezbollah terrorist organisation targets" in the Lebanese capital early Saturday.

It had called on residents to evacuate parts of Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold.

In southern Lebanon, close to the border, state media reported an "extensive" Israeli operation around the town of Khiam and said an Israeli airstrike killed at least one person.

Lebanon's health ministry says the war has killed more than 1,000 people and displaced more than one million, while Israel's army says two soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon.

As concerns grow over oil prices and global supply shortages, the U.S. Treasury said it was temporarily lifting sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded onto vessels.

The authorization allows for the delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil and other petroleum products loaded onto ships before March 20 and will last through April 19.

As energy analysts and consumers count the cost of attacks on oil and gas facilities in the Gulf, including the world's largest liquefied natural gas hub, Trump slammed NATO allies as "cowards" and called on them to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has choked the channel, which is crucial for around a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas during peacetime.

"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not!" he said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had imposed restrictions on vessels from countries involved in attacks against Iran but would offer assistance to others.

The standoff has sent crude oil prices soaring, with a barrel of North Sea Brent crude up more than 50 percent over the past month and now comfortably more than $105 a barrel.