Iranian woman sought in abduction of dissident

  • December 19 2020 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s Justice Ministry has requested a red notice from the Interpol for a woman who is believed to have taken part in the abduction of Habib Chaab, an Iranian dissident.

Chaab was kidnapped in Istanbul in October and smuggled to Iran.

Saberin Saiedi, Chaab’s girlfriend, who lives in Iran, allegedly working for Iran’s intelligence service SAVAMA, lured him to come to Istanbul, according to security officials, daily Milliyet reported.

Saiedei contacted people, who kidnapped the Sweden-based dissident, one day after she arrived in Istanbul, according to the daily.

Turkey arrested 13 people linked to a convicted Iranian drug smuggler, Naji Sharifi Zindashti, for their involvement in the abduction of Chaab.

Chaab, an Iranian ethnic Arab separatist leader, was wanted by Iran in connection with a 2018 attack on a military parade that killed 25 people, almost half of them members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

