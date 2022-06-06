Iranian tourists flock to Van, filling hotels

  • June 06 2022 07:00:00

Iranian tourists flock to Van, filling hotels

VAN
Iranian tourists flock to Van, filling hotels

The occupancy rate of the hotels in the eastern province of Van has hit 100 percent as Iranians have thronged the city with the start of a national three-day holiday in their country.

“Some 5,000 Iranians entered on the first day of their holiday,” Yunus Yüksel, the board chair of the Van Hotel Owners and Tourism Professionals Association, told Demirören News Agency on June 5.

Normally, around 800 people enter and exit both countries daily.

Iranians passed the Kapıköy Customs Gate in the province’s Saray district in the early hours of the day. “The city witnessed a joyful liveliness with the Iranians’ arrival,” Yüksel added.

According to the local tour agency owners, the reason behind this congestion is the end of the two-year coronavirus pandemic.

“Iranians prefer Van as it is the nearest city to the border. After the pandemic, we witnessed huge demand from Iranians,” Merzi Saadet, an agency owner noted.

The number of Iranians visiting Van was around 220,000 in 2016. The number doubled to 440,000 in 2017 but dwindled to 230,000 in 2018.

Due to the pandemic, just 73,000 Iranians could come to Van in 2020 as the Kapıköy Customs Gate was closed for vehicle and pedestrian entries on March 24, 2020.

Some 16,000 Iranians flocked to the city just after the gate was fully reopened on Oct. 9 the following year.

“Many shopkeepers in Van employ people speaking Farsi to serve Iranians better,” Demirören News Agency highlighted.

June 5 is the “Khordad National Uprising,” also called “Revolt of Khordad 15,” a day commemorating the public protests in 1963 that are seen as a pivotal point in Iran’s transition to the Islamic Republic.

tourists, Turkey,

TURKEY Finland sends delegation for cooperation on green economy, digitalization

Finland sends delegation for cooperation on green economy, digitalization
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

    Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

  2. Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

    Pamuk’s urban renewal decision stirs debate

  3. Speed limits on highways increased starting July

    Speed limits on highways increased starting July

  4. Turkey taking steps for security zone on Syria border: Erdoğan

    Turkey taking steps for security zone on Syria border: Erdoğan

  5. McCormick concedes to Dr Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary

    McCormick concedes to Dr Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
Recommended
Finland sends delegation for cooperation on green economy, digitalization

Finland sends delegation for cooperation on green economy, digitalization
Family says Iranian intelligence abducted dissident journalist in Ankara

Family says Iranian intelligence abducted dissident journalist in Ankara
Some 700 cats killed by feline coronavirus in Büyükada: Locals

Some 700 cats killed by feline coronavirus in Büyükada: Locals
1 mln Turkish students appear in high school qualification exams

1 mln Turkish students appear in high school qualification exams
Edirne eyes hosting European rowing fest

Edirne eyes hosting European rowing fest
CHP leader outlines five problems of Turkey

CHP leader outlines five problems of Turkey
WORLD British Prime Minister Johnson to face confidence vote

British Prime Minister Johnson to face confidence vote

Britain’s governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson that could oust him as Britain’s leader.

ECONOMY Fighting inflation government’s priority: Finance minister

Fighting inflation government’s priority: Finance minister

Fighting inflation will be the government’s top priority in the coming period, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said, reiterating that effectively using monetary and macroprudential policies will be crucial to curb price increases.

SPORTS French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek says that she has “no expectations” for Wimbledon despite taking her winning streak to 35 matches by securing a second French Open title.