Iran warns US, Israel against attacking nuclear facilities

Iran warns US, Israel against attacking nuclear facilities

TEHRAN
Iran warns US, Israel against attacking nuclear facilities

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that any U.S. or Israeli attack on the country's nuclear facilities would be met with an immediate and decisive response, describing such an action as "crazy.”

"We have made it clear," he said, "that any attack to our nuclear facilities would be faced with an immediate and decisive response. But I don't think they will do that crazy thing,” Araghci said during an interwiver with Sky News released on Jan. 28.

“This is really crazy. And this would turn the whole region into a very bad disaster.”

This warning came amidst growing discussions about a potential Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear weapons program.

Iran insists that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. This tension escalated after the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, which had limited Iran's uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief. Following the U.S. departure, Iran resumed enriching uranium to levels that have no peaceful purpose, according to the West.

U.S. President Doanald Trump has suggested the possibility of a new deal with Iran, calling it "nice," but the Iranian foreign minister expressed skepticism.

He stated that much more than just a "nice" statement would be required to rebuild trust, given the failure of the first deal.

"The situation is different and much more difficult than the previous time," he said.

"Lots of things should be done by the other side to buy our confidence…We haven't heard anything but the 'nice' word, and this is obviously not enough."

The foreign minister also mocked Trump's controversial proposal regarding Palestinians in Gaza, responding with a sarcastic suggestion to expel Israelis instead.

“My suggestion is something else. Instead of Palestinians, try to expel Israelis, take them to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone."

Despite the weakening of Iran's allies like Hamas and Hezbollah, he emphasized that their ideological cause remains strong, and they are in the process of rebuilding.

On the domestic front, many Iranians expressed hope that a new deal with the West could lead to the lifting of sanctions and improvements to the country's dire economic situation.

Meanwhile, Iran confirmed the acquisition of Russian-made Sukhoi-35 fighter jets, a senior commander of the Revolutionary Guards revealed on Tuesday, drawing attention amid growing concerns over the strengthening military ties between Tehran and Moscow.

This marks the first official confirmation from an Iranian source regarding the purchase of the Su-35 jets.

However, Ali Shadmani did not provide details on the number of jets acquired or whether they had already been delivered.

"We make military acquisitions as needed to enhance our air, land, and naval capabilities, and the production of military equipment has intensified," said Shadmani.

He further warned, "If our enemies make unwise moves, they will experience the harsh consequences of our missiles, and none of their assets in occupied territories will be safe," referring to Israel, Iran's main regional adversary.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4

Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4

    Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4

  2. North Korea's Kim vows nuclear program to continue: state media

    North Korea's Kim vows nuclear program to continue: state media

  3. Italian PM probed over release of Libyan war crimes suspect

    Italian PM probed over release of Libyan war crimes suspect

  4. Trump intends to withdraw US troops from Syria: Israeli media

    Trump intends to withdraw US troops from Syria: Israeli media

  5. New Syria leaders discuss 'justice' for Assad's victims with Russian delegation

    New Syria leaders discuss 'justice' for Assad's victims with Russian delegation
Recommended
North Koreas Kim vows nuclear program to continue: state media

North Korea's Kim vows nuclear program to continue: state media
Italian PM probed over release of Libyan war crimes suspect

Italian PM probed over release of Libyan war crimes suspect
Trump intends to withdraw US troops from Syria: Israeli media

Trump intends to withdraw US troops from Syria: Israeli media
New Syria leaders discuss justice for Assads victims with Russian delegation

New Syria leaders discuss 'justice' for Assad's victims with Russian delegation
Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall
Clashes kill 17 in DR Congos Goma

Clashes kill 17 in DR Congo's Goma
WORLD Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4

Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited by US President Donald Trump to a meeting at the White House on Feb. 4, the Israeli premier's office said on Tuesday.
ECONOMY US drone maker demands Musk reform export controls, citing Türkiye, China gains

US drone maker demands Musk reform export controls, citing Türkiye, China gains

The CEO of U.S. defense firm General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has penned a letter to Elon Musk complaining that several countries including Türkiye have gained a competitive advantage against the company in the global drone market, and demanding he push forward major reform.
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿