Iran warns US, Israel against attacking nuclear facilities

TEHRAN

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that any U.S. or Israeli attack on the country's nuclear facilities would be met with an immediate and decisive response, describing such an action as "crazy.”

"We have made it clear," he said, "that any attack to our nuclear facilities would be faced with an immediate and decisive response. But I don't think they will do that crazy thing,” Araghci said during an interwiver with Sky News released on Jan. 28.

“This is really crazy. And this would turn the whole region into a very bad disaster.”

This warning came amidst growing discussions about a potential Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear weapons program.

Iran insists that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. This tension escalated after the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, which had limited Iran's uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief. Following the U.S. departure, Iran resumed enriching uranium to levels that have no peaceful purpose, according to the West.

U.S. President Doanald Trump has suggested the possibility of a new deal with Iran, calling it "nice," but the Iranian foreign minister expressed skepticism.

He stated that much more than just a "nice" statement would be required to rebuild trust, given the failure of the first deal.

"The situation is different and much more difficult than the previous time," he said.

"Lots of things should be done by the other side to buy our confidence…We haven't heard anything but the 'nice' word, and this is obviously not enough."

The foreign minister also mocked Trump's controversial proposal regarding Palestinians in Gaza, responding with a sarcastic suggestion to expel Israelis instead.

“My suggestion is something else. Instead of Palestinians, try to expel Israelis, take them to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone."

Despite the weakening of Iran's allies like Hamas and Hezbollah, he emphasized that their ideological cause remains strong, and they are in the process of rebuilding.

On the domestic front, many Iranians expressed hope that a new deal with the West could lead to the lifting of sanctions and improvements to the country's dire economic situation.

Meanwhile, Iran confirmed the acquisition of Russian-made Sukhoi-35 fighter jets, a senior commander of the Revolutionary Guards revealed on Tuesday, drawing attention amid growing concerns over the strengthening military ties between Tehran and Moscow.

This marks the first official confirmation from an Iranian source regarding the purchase of the Su-35 jets.

However, Ali Shadmani did not provide details on the number of jets acquired or whether they had already been delivered.

"We make military acquisitions as needed to enhance our air, land, and naval capabilities, and the production of military equipment has intensified," said Shadmani.

He further warned, "If our enemies make unwise moves, they will experience the harsh consequences of our missiles, and none of their assets in occupied territories will be safe," referring to Israel, Iran's main regional adversary.