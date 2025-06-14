Iran-US mediator Oman says no nuclear talks on Sunday

Iran-US mediator Oman says no nuclear talks on Sunday

MUSCAT
Iran-US mediator Oman says no nuclear talks on Sunday

A sixth round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington planned for this weekend has been cancelled, mediator Oman said Saturday, following waves of Israeli attacks on Iran.

"The Iran U.S.-talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place," Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X, adding that "diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace".

It is "unjustifiable" to continue indirect talks between Tehran and Washington while Israel's violent actions persist, the Iranian foreign minister told the EU's foreign policy chief over the phone, state news agency IRNA reported.

Abbas Araghchi said Israel's attacks on Iran are a "result of direct U.S. support," and that "continuing negotiations between Iran and the US in a situation where the Zionist regime's savagery continues is unjustifiable."

"Iran has given a decisive response to the Zionist regime's aggressions to protect its national sovereignty, people, and security, and is resolved to use its legitimate right to take countermeasures," he added.

Israel began strikes on Iranian cities, military sites and nuclear facilities early Friday and continued the operation for a second day on Saturday. Iran launched retaliatory attacks on Friday night.

The Iranian foreign minister urged the EU and the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to take a "responsible stance" in condemning Israeli assaults and holding it accountable.

Araghchi said the recent "anti-Iran resolution by the IAEA" served as both a pretext and a justification for Israel's hostile actions.

Expressing regret and concern over the escalation of tensions in the region, Kaja Kallas, for her part, underlined the EU's readiness to support diplomacy.

She underlined the EU’s willingness to support diplomatic initiatives within the Security Council and other international platforms aimed at de-escalating the situation and restoring peace and security.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

    Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

  2. Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

    Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

  3. Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

    Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

  4. Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

    Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

  5. Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism

    Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism
Recommended
At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike
Cambodia seeks ICJ help over Thai border dispute

Cambodia seeks ICJ help over Thai border dispute
French ex-president stripped of Legion of Honor

French ex-president stripped of Legion of Honor
Putin says Russia is ready for next round of Ukraine talks

Putin says Russia is ready for next round of Ukraine talks
US police hunt gunman after state lawmaker killed, another hurt

US police hunt gunman after state lawmaker killed, another hurt
Waves of protesters flood US streets against king Trump

Waves of protesters flood US streets against 'king' Trump
Israel keeps up Iran strikes after deadly missile barrage

Israel keeps up Iran strikes after deadly missile barrage
WORLD At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least nine people were injured in northern and southern Israel following a fresh wave of Iranian missile attacks, Israeli authorities said Sunday.

ECONOMY Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel posted consolidated sales of around 5.2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025.

SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿