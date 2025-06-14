Iran-US mediator Oman says no nuclear talks on Sunday

MUSCAT

A sixth round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington planned for this weekend has been cancelled, mediator Oman said Saturday, following waves of Israeli attacks on Iran.

"The Iran U.S.-talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place," Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X, adding that "diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace".

It is "unjustifiable" to continue indirect talks between Tehran and Washington while Israel's violent actions persist, the Iranian foreign minister told the EU's foreign policy chief over the phone, state news agency IRNA reported.

Abbas Araghchi said Israel's attacks on Iran are a "result of direct U.S. support," and that "continuing negotiations between Iran and the US in a situation where the Zionist regime's savagery continues is unjustifiable."

"Iran has given a decisive response to the Zionist regime's aggressions to protect its national sovereignty, people, and security, and is resolved to use its legitimate right to take countermeasures," he added.

Israel began strikes on Iranian cities, military sites and nuclear facilities early Friday and continued the operation for a second day on Saturday. Iran launched retaliatory attacks on Friday night.

The Iranian foreign minister urged the EU and the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to take a "responsible stance" in condemning Israeli assaults and holding it accountable.

Araghchi said the recent "anti-Iran resolution by the IAEA" served as both a pretext and a justification for Israel's hostile actions.

Expressing regret and concern over the escalation of tensions in the region, Kaja Kallas, for her part, underlined the EU's readiness to support diplomacy.

She underlined the EU’s willingness to support diplomatic initiatives within the Security Council and other international platforms aimed at de-escalating the situation and restoring peace and security.