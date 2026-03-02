Nepal PM urges citizens to vote, maintain peace

KATHMANDU

Nepal's interim prime minister urged voters Monday to take part in this week's first post-protest elections to maintain stability after deadly anti-corruption unrest toppled the government.

The Himalayan republic will elect a new parliament on March 5, replacing the interim government that has led the country of 30 million people since the September 2025 uprising in which at least 77 people were killed.

"To move the country forward on the path of political stability and prosperity, all voters should participate in the upcoming elections," former chief justice Sushila Karki said in a television broadcast to the nation.

"I sincerely appeal to you to go to your polling station and vote on Thursday, even if you have to leave other work."

She also pleaded for calm.

"I request everyone to maintain peace and harmony during this election season," she added. "It is only with your active participation that our democracy will survive."

Protests were triggered by a brief social media ban, but were fueled by anger at economic stagnation and an ageing elite seen as out of touch.

Karki said the Election Commission had completed all preparations.

Nearly 19 million people have registered to vote, including 800,000 taking part for the first time.

They will elect members to the 275-seat House of Representatives, the lower house, with 165 chosen via a direct vote and 110 through proportional representation.

More than 3,400 candidates are competing in the direct vote, 30 percent aged under 40.