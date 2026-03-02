Nepal PM urges citizens to vote, maintain peace

Nepal PM urges citizens to vote, maintain peace

KATHMANDU
Nepal PM urges citizens to vote, maintain peace

Nepal's interim prime minister urged voters Monday to take part in this week's first post-protest elections to maintain stability after deadly anti-corruption unrest toppled the government.

The Himalayan republic will elect a new parliament on March 5, replacing the interim government that has led the country of 30 million people since the September 2025 uprising in which at least 77 people were killed.

"To move the country forward on the path of political stability and prosperity, all voters should participate in the upcoming elections," former chief justice Sushila Karki said in a television broadcast to the nation.

"I sincerely appeal to you to go to your polling station and vote on Thursday, even if you have to leave other work."

She also pleaded for calm.

"I request everyone to maintain peace and harmony during this election season," she added. "It is only with your active participation that our democracy will survive."

Protests were triggered by a brief social media ban, but were fueled by anger at economic stagnation and an ageing elite seen as out of touch.

Karki said the Election Commission had completed all preparations.

Nearly 19 million people have registered to vote, including 800,000 taking part for the first time.

They will elect members to the 275-seat House of Representatives, the lower house, with 165 chosen via a direct vote and 110 through proportional representation.

More than 3,400 candidates are competing in the direct vote, 30 percent aged under 40.

PM,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

    Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

  2. Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

    Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

    Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

  4. Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

    Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

  5. Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

    Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Recommended
Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast
Rubio says Israels strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran
Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Israel orders troops to seize new positions in Lebanon

Israel orders troops to seize new positions in Lebanon
Sudan says drone attacks ‘came from Ethiopia’

Sudan says drone attacks ‘came from Ethiopia’
China votes to oust three generals from political advisory body

China votes to oust three generals from political advisory body
WORLD Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Donald Trump hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday for the US president's first meeting with a foreign leader since joining Israel in strikes on Iran that have dragged the Middle East into war.
ECONOMY February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

Türkiye’s exports rose 1.6 percent year-on-year to $21.065 billion in February despite “challenging” international developments, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, calling it the country’s second-highest February figure on record.

SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿