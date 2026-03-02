UK insists it is 'not at war' after base approval for US use

UK insists it is 'not at war' after base approval for US use

LONDON
UK insists it is not at war after base approval for US use

A dog sits at the main gate of the U.K.’s RAF Akrotiri air base after it was hit by a drone strike early morning near Limassol, Cyprus, Monday, March, 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

A British minister on March 2 insisted that the U..K is not at war, after London approved a U.S. request to use British military bases for strikes on Iranian facilities.

Although Britain had not previously taken part in the joint U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a recorded address that Tehran’s increasingly reckless behavior was endangering British citizens, prompting the decision to grant access to two U.K. bases.

But the prime minister said the U.K. had learned lessons from the "mistakes of Iraq” and was not involved in the initial strikes on Iran and "will not join offensive action now.”

Just hours after his remarks, a suspected drone struck the U.K.’s Akrotiri air base in Greek Cyprus, causing what officials described as “minor damage” and no casualties.

Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer also insisted that "the U.K. is not at war.”

"Let me be really clear: The U.K. took a deliberate decision not to be part of the first wave of strikes conducted by the United States and Israeli governments.”

Around 200,000 British nationals are currently in Middle Eastern countries targeted by Iran

UK, US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

    Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

  2. Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

    Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

    Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

  4. Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

    Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

  5. Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

    Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Recommended
Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast
Rubio says Israels strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran
Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Israel orders troops to seize new positions in Lebanon

Israel orders troops to seize new positions in Lebanon
Sudan says drone attacks ‘came from Ethiopia’

Sudan says drone attacks ‘came from Ethiopia’
China votes to oust three generals from political advisory body

China votes to oust three generals from political advisory body
WORLD Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Donald Trump hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday for the US president's first meeting with a foreign leader since joining Israel in strikes on Iran that have dragged the Middle East into war.
ECONOMY February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

Türkiye’s exports rose 1.6 percent year-on-year to $21.065 billion in February despite “challenging” international developments, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, calling it the country’s second-highest February figure on record.

SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿