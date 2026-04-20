Iran unveils conditions for Hormuz passage under bill

Iran unveils conditions for Hormuz passage under bill

TEHRAN
Iran unveils conditions for Hormuz passage under bill

Iran on April 20 unveiled details on a sweeping bill to tighten control over the Strait of Hormuz, introducing strict new conditions for vessels passing through the strategic waterway.

Mohammad Reza Rezaei Kouchi, head of an Iranian parliamentary commission, said the draft legislation is nearing approval and will significantly strengthen Tehran’s authority over the strait.

The proposed law sets out four key conditions for commercial ships and oil tankers.

The first rule bars any cargo or vessel linked to Israel from transiting the strait.

Secondly, ships from countries classified as “hostile” would require approval from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The third condition stipulates that states which have caused damage to Iran would be denied passage until compensation is paid, the senior MP said.

Finally, transit would be subject to fees, payable in Iran’s national currency, the rial.

The bill also outlines revenue allocation, with 30 percent earmarked for military infrastructure and 70 percent directed toward improving public welfare.

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