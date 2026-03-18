Iran missile fire kills two in Israel as army vows revenge for security chief's killing

TEL AVIV

Israeli security forces and rescue workers gather at a train station that was hit by shrapnel after an Iranian strike in Tel Aviv on March 18, 2026.

The Revolutionary Guards, Iran's powerful military force that is separate from the army, said in a statement Wednesday that it had launched missiles at central Israel "in revenge for the blood of Larijani and his companions."

An Iranian missile barrage killed two people near Israel's commercial hub, Tel Aviv, medics said Wednesday, as the national railway company suspended operations due to shrapnel impact at a station in the city.

Authorities reported that falling munitions had hit multiple sites in central Israel in the overnight barrage that triggered air raid sirens across the area, after another day of heavy Israeli bombardments in Iran and Lebanon.

The latest deaths took the toll from missile attacks on Israel since the start of the Middle East war late last month to 14 people.

The repercussions of the war in the Middle East would be felt globally, Iran's top diplomat said on Wednesday, suggesting more Western officials should push back against the conflict.

"The wave of global repercussions has only begun and will hit all—regardless of wealth, faith, or race," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X, accompanied by a copy of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center director's resignation announcement prompted by the war on Tuesday.

"A rising number of voices—including European and U.S. officials—exclaim that the war on Iran is unjust. More members of the international community should follow suit," the post added.

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami threatened on Wednesday to launch a "decisive and regrettable" retaliation for the killing of Larijani in an Israeli air strike.

"Iran's response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable," Hatami said in a statement.

Iranian 'revenge'

Images shared by Magen David Adom showed destruction in multiple locations, including cars on fire, destroyed vehicles, and rubble.

Israel's police said its bomb disposal experts were "operating at several impact sites involving munition debris within the (Tel Aviv) district."

The national railway company said in a statement posted online that shrapnel caused damage to platforms at Tel Aviv's main station, announcing that trains were "temporarily suspended across the country."

It said no casualties were reported.

The military shared footage of Home Front Command teams at a train station, showing shattered glass at a platform and some damage to train windows.

In a separate statement, the Home Front Command said its search and rescue teams were "operating at several sites in central Israel where reports of impacts have been received."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement they had launched missiles at central Israel "in revenge for the blood of martyr Dr. Ali Larijani and his companions."

Israel said on Tuesday it had killed Larijani, Iran's security chief, and Tehran has since confirmed his death.

The Israeli military reported at least two more waves of missiles launched from Iran after the deadly barrage, triggering alerts across central and southern Israel with no immediate reports of impact.