Iran FM to head to Moscow to discuss nuclear talks

Iran FM to head to Moscow to discuss nuclear talks

TEHRAN
Iran FM to head to Moscow to discuss nuclear talks

Iran's Foreign Minister is to visit ally Russia this week to discuss nuclear negotiations with the United States, ahead of a new round of talks between the foes planned for Rome.

On April 13, Abbas Araghchi held talks with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman, the highest-level negotiations since the collapse of a 2015 nuclear accord.

In March, Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling for nuclear talks while warning of possible military action if Tehran refused.

"Dr Araghchi will travel to Moscow at the end of the week," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

Another round of talks between Iran and the United States is scheduled for April 19.

Iran has yet to confirm the location, but Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome had given a "positive response" to a request to host the talks, adding "we are willing to do whatever it takes."

The official IRNA news agency reported that they would be held in Europe, without elaborating.

Baqaei said the next set of talks would continue to be indirect with Omani mediation, adding that direct talks were "not effective" and "not useful".

Baqaei reiterated that Iran would host United Nations nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi in the coming days but noted that the details of his trip were still "to be decided on."

In a post on X, Grossi confirmed that he would be heading to Tehran "later this week."

IRNA later reported that Grossi would arrive on Wednesday and meet Araghchi and Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iran's nuclear energy agency.

FM,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye

DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye

    DEM Party stresses democratization to push efforts for terror-free Türkiye

  2. Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

    Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

  3. Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital

    Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital

  4. Gaza faces ‘worst’ humanitarian crisis since war began: UN

    Gaza faces ‘worst’ humanitarian crisis since war began: UN

  5. Armenian PM offers signing peace deal with Azerbaijan

    Armenian PM offers signing peace deal with Azerbaijan
Recommended
Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report
Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital

Iraq sandstorm closes airports, puts 3,700 people in hospital
Gaza faces ‘worst’ humanitarian crisis since war began: UN

Gaza faces ‘worst’ humanitarian crisis since war began: UN
Armenian PM offers signing peace deal with Azerbaijan

Armenian PM offers signing peace deal with Azerbaijan
Vance urges Europe not to be US vassal

Vance urges Europe not to be US 'vassal'
Sudan marks two years of war with no end in sight

Sudan marks two years of war with no end in sight
Harvard sees $2.2 billion in funding frozen after defying Trump

Harvard sees $2.2 billion in funding frozen after defying Trump
WORLD Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

Floodings in Europe affect over 400,000 people in 2024: Report

Europe experienced its most extensive flooding in over a decade in 2024, the EU's climate change monitor reported yesterday, with almost one-third of its rivers swelling to bursting point.
ECONOMY Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

The central government budget posted a deficit of 261.5 billion Turkish Liras ($7 billion) in March, the Finance Ministry said on April 15.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿