iPhones to work as digital payment points in US

  • February 10 2022 07:00:00

iPhones to work as digital payment points in US

WASHINGTON - Agence France-Presse
iPhones to work as digital payment points in US

Apple announced on Feb. 8 a new service that will allow U.S. businesses later this year to accept payments on their iPhones from touchless cards or other iPhones, a new challenger in the booming payments business.

The iPhone-maker said no additional hardware will be required. The system will work by tapping buyer’s and seller’s devices - thus bypassing payment terminals from firms such as Block.

“The new capability will empower millions of merchants across the U.S., from small businesses to large retailers, to use their iPhone” to accept payments, Apple said in a statement.

Payments platform Stripe will in the spring be the first to offer the “tap to pay” system to their business customers, Apple noted, with others expected to follow later this year.

The system is Apple’s latest push into financial services, including its Apple Pay payment feature, and offers competition to Block’s smartphone hardware that allows merchants to swipe customers’ cards.

As part of “tap to pay,” customers in the United States would also be able to use credit and debit cards such as Visa and Mastercard as long as they have the contactless function.

Apple is not the first to turn its flagship smartphone into a payment terminal without requiring additional equipment: South Korea’s Samsung launched a similar offer in October 2019.

Iphone, US,

WORLD UK’s Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

UK’s Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules
MOST POPULAR

  1. Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

    Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

  2. Inquiry launched over video clip shot at iconic monastery

    Inquiry launched over video clip shot at iconic monastery

  3. Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official

    Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official

  4. Most expensive airline ticket sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras last year

    Most expensive airline ticket sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras last year

  5. Government weighing options to ease electricity costs

    Government weighing options to ease electricity costs
Recommended
Toyota’s quarterly auto sales sag on computer chips crunch

Toyota’s quarterly auto sales sag on computer chips crunch
Animal products volume up in 2021

Animal products volume up in 2021
Nuclear energy draft bill to be submitted

Nuclear energy draft bill to be submitted
Turkey aims at 5,000 tons of gold savings: Minister

Turkey aims at 5,000 tons of gold savings: Minister
Some industries face labor shortage, shows study

Some industries face labor shortage, shows study
ECB in ’no rush’ to hike interest rates, Lagarde says

ECB in ’no rush’ to hike interest rates, Lagarde says
WORLD UK’s Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

UK’s Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that laws requiring people in England with COVID-19 to self-isolate could be lifted by the end of the month, bringing an end to all domestic coronavirus restrictions.
ECONOMY Animal products volume up in 2021

Animal products volume up in 2021

While wool, hair and mohair production increased in Turkey last year, honey and silkworm cocoon production decreased, data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed yesterday.
SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.