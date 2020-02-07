Investment office appoints new president

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Burak Dağlıoğlu (L), the new head of Turkey's presidential investment office, shakes hands with his predecessor Arda Ermut. (DHA Photo)

Turkey's presidential investment office has named Burak Dağlıoğlu as its new head, according to the official gazette on Feb. 7.

Dağlıoğlu, 35, served at the investment office for 10 years and also was vice president since July 2018.

He completed his bachelor's degree in Economics from the Istanbul-based Boğaziçi University in 2009 and then went on to do his master's in Finance from the IE Business School in Madrid in 2019.

His predecessor, Arda Ermut will keep his position of the executive committee member at Turkish Airlines and deputy chairman of Turkey Basketball Federation along with board member of Turkey Wealth Fund.

Founded in 2006, Turkey's investment office aims to promote investment opportunities in the country to the global business community.