Investment office appoints new president

  • February 07 2020 10:29:53

Investment office appoints new president

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Investment office appoints new president

Burak Dağlıoğlu (L), the new head of Turkey's presidential investment office, shakes hands with his predecessor Arda Ermut. (DHA Photo)

Turkey's presidential investment office has named Burak Dağlıoğlu as its new head, according to the official gazette on Feb. 7.

Dağlıoğlu, 35, served at the investment office for 10 years and also was vice president since July 2018.

He completed his bachelor's degree in Economics from the Istanbul-based Boğaziçi University in 2009 and then went on to do his master's in Finance from the IE Business School in Madrid in 2019.

His predecessor, Arda Ermut will keep his position of the executive committee member at Turkish Airlines and deputy chairman of Turkey Basketball Federation along with board member of Turkey Wealth Fund.

Founded in 2006, Turkey's investment office aims to promote investment opportunities in the country to the global business community.

 

Investment,

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan slams former top commander over FETÖ remarks

    President Erdoğan slams former top commander over FETÖ remarks

  2. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  3. Probe launched into plane crash in Istanbul after three killed

    Probe launched into plane crash in Istanbul after three killed

  4. Turkey rules out changing Idlib de-escalation zone boundaries

    Turkey rules out changing Idlib de-escalation zone boundaries

  5. Death toll from two avalanches rises to 41

    Death toll from two avalanches rises to 41
Recommended
Top Turkish business body expects higher growth in 2020

Top Turkish business body expects higher growth in 2020
Turkeys sees fall in furniture imports

Turkey's sees fall in furniture imports

Energy import bill down more than 4 percent

Energy import bill down more than 4 percent
UniCredit cuts stake in Yapı Kredi

UniCredit cuts stake in Yapı Kredi
Pharma giant Sanofi charged in misuse of epilepsy drug

Pharma giant Sanofi charged in misuse of epilepsy drug
Turkeys animal production up 4.7 percent in 2019

Turkey's animal production up 4.7 percent in 2019
WORLD Australia celebrates as heavy rains dampen huge bushfires

Australia celebrates as heavy rains dampen huge bushfires

Much of Australia's wildfire-ravaged east coast was drenched on Feb. 7 by the biggest rainfall in almost 20 years, dousing some of the most dangerous blazes and providing welcome relief to farmers battling an extended drought.   
ECONOMY Top Turkish business body expects higher growth in 2020

Top Turkish business body expects higher growth in 2020

Turkish economy is projected to post higher growth this year, said the head of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) on Feb. 6.  
SPORTS Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat

Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat

Turkey's Anadolu Efes extended their winning streak to nine games in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague by beating Lithuanian team Zalgiris Kaunas 96-91 Feb. 6 in Istanbul.