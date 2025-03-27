Justice minister rejects political motive claim in İmamoğlu probe

ISTANBUL

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has dismissed allegations that the investigation into Istanbul Municipality and the arrest of its mayor were politically motivated, emphasizing the need to follow the legal nature of the process.

“Some circles, without knowing the details of the investigation, without examining the allegations and defenses or reviewing the case files, have tried to pressure judicial authorities and portray this inquiry as politically drive,” Tunç told members of the foreign press in Istanbul on March 27.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was detained on March 19 as part of two separate investigations concerning allegations of corruption and ties to terrorism. Following four days of detention, he was arrested over on the charge of graft and subsequently suspended from office.

A prominent figure within the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and a strong contender for the upcoming presidential elections, İmamoğlu’s arrest sparked criticism and nationwide protests, with opponents calling it politically motivated.

" They have attempted to link this judicial process to our president [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan]. We categorically reject such reckless and baseless assertions," Tunç said.

He reiterated that the investigations were being conducted by judicial authorities and independent courts, the

The justice minister also rebuked some European governments for their prejudiced stance on the matter as they voiced concerns over the mayor’s arrest.

Interfering in judicial proceedings runs counter to the fundamental principle of the rule of law, Tunç remarked, highlighting those recent statements from the international community had disregarded this core tenet.

"We do not accept prejudiced and double-standard approaches toward Türkiye."

"Moreover, it is a well-established fact that in the very countries issuing these statements, numerous politicians and state officials have themselves been subjected to judicial inquiries and prosecutions."

"We expect our European friends to approach this matter with reason and respect for our domestic legal process. The responsible course of action is to wait for the legal proceedings to conclude," Tunç added.

Tunç also criticized the wave of protests that have erupted since the onset of the March 19 detention, asserting that legal defenses should be presented before judicial authorities rather than manifested in street demonstrations.