Int’l peace rally set out for Cappadocia

  • May 26 2021 07:00:00

Int’l peace rally set out for Cappadocia

ISTANBUL
Int’l peace rally set out for Cappadocia

The Turkey stage of the 15th Europa-Orient and East-West Friendship and Peace Rally, one of the world’s leading automobile rallies, has set out for Turkey’s Cappadocia from the capital city of Ankara.

Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Faruk Kaymakcı bid farewell to the cars taking part in the rally from the Directorate for EU Affairs building in Ankara.

Kaymakcı was accompanied by Wilfried Gehr, the president of the Europa-Orient Rally, and Nadir Serin, the president of the East-West Friendship and Peace Rally, along with nearly 100 racers.

“Due to this occasion, the contestants will have the chance to get to know Turkish people and the tradition of Turkey,” he noted during the farewell ceremony.

He wished all the participants in the rally a journey enriched with Turkish hospitality in all the provinces to be visited along the route.

The course of the rally, which includes the world-famous Cappadocia, will end at the Aegean province of Muğla on May 29.

The rally kicked off in Belgium’s capital Brussels on May 16, and the participants, traveling by way of the Balkan international locations, arrived in Turkey recently.

The rally has been supported for 11 years as a part of Europe Day celebrations in Turkey within the scope of Turkey’s EU Communication Strategy.

sports,

WORLD Indian COVID-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Indian COVID-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey under attack, says interior minister

    Turkey under attack, says interior minister

  2. Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

    Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

  3. Turkey seeks to achieve herd immunity by fall after massive vaccination program

    Turkey seeks to achieve herd immunity by fall after massive vaccination program

  4. Will Turkey go to early polls?

    Will Turkey go to early polls?

  5. MHP calls for legal action against mafia leader, vows support to interior minister

    MHP calls for legal action against mafia leader, vows support to interior minister
Recommended
Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

Turkey starts naval drill in Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey starts naval drill in Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean
Turkish foreign minister speaks to Ukrainian counterpart

Turkish foreign minister speaks to Ukrainian counterpart
Turkey sends aid to India to fight COVID-19

Turkey sends aid to India to fight COVID-19

Turkey’s boomers use Facebook more as youth stick to Instagram: Survey

Turkey’s boomers use Facebook more as youth stick to Instagram: Survey
Sinkholes increasingly appearing in Central Anatolian plains

Sinkholes increasingly appearing in Central Anatolian plains
WORLD Indian COVID-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Indian COVID-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organization report showed on May 26.
ECONOMY Treasury borrows $230 mln from domestic markets

Treasury borrows $230 mln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 1.9 billion Turkish liras ($230 million) from domestic markets on May 25, according to an official statement.
SPORTS Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Turkish side Şahinbey Belediyespor won the 2021 Amputee Football Champions League title on May 23.