Int'l Migration Film Festival 'extraordinary success'

  • June 21 2020 14:57:08

Int'l Migration Film Festival 'extraordinary success'

ANKARA -Anadolu Agency
Intl Migration Film Festival extraordinary success

The International Migration Film Festival has been an "extraordinary success" as it showcased what refugees go through globally, according to F. Murray Abraham, the honorary president of the festival.

“There is no better way than films to show what refugees globally go through,” Abraham said in an online interview. “[The festival] deals with the word refugee from a humanitarian perspective. They also have families, lives, loves, passions, hopes, needs, fears. Just like many of us…."

Born to a Syrian-origin family in the U.S., the 80-year-old actor said Syria has not provided for the needs of its people due to its policies.

Turkey, on the other hand, has opened its doors to millions of people, although it is not very easy,” he said.

Abraham called on the international community to extend a helping hand to the refugees, saying that the festival will serve as a reminder.

A total of 45 films were available for free-of-charge viewing during the week-long festival from June 14-21 at www.festivalscope.com.

The event that aimed at raising awareness on migration is ending tonight with a closing ceremony.

With Anadolu Agency being its global communication partner, the festival was supported by Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry, and organized by the Interior Ministry under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency.

international migration film festival,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey says Haftar forces need to pull out from key city for Libya ceasefire

    Turkey says Haftar forces need to pull out from key city for Libya ceasefire

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. Turkey rejects US body's accusations on anti-terror ops

    Turkey rejects US body's accusations on anti-terror ops

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,927, total cases over 186,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,927, total cases over 186,000

  5. Recovery signals strong in economy: Erdoğan

    Recovery signals strong in economy: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey gears up efforts to lift travel restrictions from Europe

Turkey gears up efforts to lift travel restrictions from Europe
Turkey prevents 96 terror attacks in first half of 2020

Turkey prevents 96 terror attacks in first half of 2020

Turkey set to start countrywide fine for those not wearing face masks

Turkey set to start countrywide fine for those not wearing face masks
İYİ Party leader says doesn’t expect polls until 2023

İYİ Party leader says doesn’t expect polls until 2023
Turkey marks Father’s Day

Turkey marks Father’s Day
Turkish, Guinea-Bissau presidents meet in Istanbul

Turkish, Guinea-Bissau presidents meet in Istanbul
WORLD COVID-19, deforestation cripple life in Amazon

COVID-19, deforestation cripple life in Amazon

While deforestation in the Amazon rainforests continues, the lives of indigenous people are at greater risk as the mortality rate from the coronavirus is already double that of Brazil's population.
ECONOMY Turk Telekom uses yuan for trade with China

Turk Telekom uses yuan for trade with China

Turkey's telecommunications giant Turk Telekom took the first step to trade in local currencies through a new mechanism provided by Turkey and China's new swap agreement on June 19. 
SPORTS Top Turkish football clubs set for broadcaster payout: Minister

Top Turkish football clubs set for broadcaster payout: Minister

Top-flight Turkish football Super Lig clubs will get a cash infusion from a Qatari broadcaster to ease their finances amid the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey’s youth and sports minister said on June 19. 