Int’l Istanbul Publishing Fellowship to host publishers

ISTANBUL
The world of books is converging on Istanbul once again: The 11th International Istanbul Publishing Fellowship will unite 335 publishers from 73 countries this February, building on a decade of momentum that has already sparked more than 35,000 rights meetings since 2016.

A press conference was held on Jan. 28 ahead of a program to be organized by the Turkish Printing and Publishing Professional Union (TBYM) on Feb. 10-12.

Speaking at the event, TBYM President Mehmet Burhan Genç said the Istanbul Publishing Fellowship is Türkiye’s first content market, noting that no other content marketplace initiative has yet been launched in the cultural field.

“Our main goal is to bring works written in Turkish into world languages and to make Istanbul a copyright market, a center and a focal point,” Genç said.

He underlined that more than 35,000 bilateral meetings have been held within the scope of the program since 2016 and that over 25,000 preliminary agreements have been signed.

“This year, we received nearly 1,000 applications from 104 countries. Following evaluations, we will host a total of 335 publishers from 73 countries, including 225 foreign and 110 domestic publishers, in this year’s fellowship program,” he said.

Genç added that participants will include prestigious publishing houses closely followed by the global publishing industry, as well as many publishers from emerging and developing markets.

He noted that the program aims to offer a level of accessibility and equality not typically provided by international book fairs.

Press and Publishing Union President Halil Çelik described the program as a valuable international project sustained through strong cooperation and shared understanding at every stage.

He noted that by selecting a focus country each year, the initiative seeks to enable Turkish publishers to establish direct and sustainable commercial relations with that country.

He said Indonesia has been selected as this year’s focus country.

Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) Board Member Munir Üstün said the chamber has participated in numerous international book fairs to promote Turkish literature.

Providing information on program activities and copyright awards, he said that the Media Match section, launched last year, brings publishers together with digital platforms, producers and production companies.

