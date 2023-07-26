Int'l defense fair IDEF kicks off in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) commenced on July 25, drawing significant attention from local and foreign officials.

The event held at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul, was organized under the auspices of the presidency and hosted by the Defense Ministry. The Turkish Armed Forces Foundation managed and shouldered responsibility for the fair.

Distinguished attendees, including Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, graced the opening ceremony. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also participated via a video message, welcoming the firms, government officials and military personnel participating in the fair.

Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's commitment to developing the defense industry "despite the many obstacles and hidden or open embargoes."

"We, thankfully, started to reap the fruitful results of our national technology move, which we have carried out with determination for years in different areas," the president stated. "Our industry has proven its worth with its armored vehicles, artillery, rockets, air defense systems, various weaponry and radar systems tested in conflict zones."

Over 1,461 companies from 55 countries participated in this year's IDEF, showcasing various products, some of which developed within Türkiye's defense industry are being exhibited for the first time. Additionally, new versions of previously launched products are being unveiled at the fair.

The exhibited products encompass a wide range, including armored combat vehicles, tactical armored vehicles, unmanned land, air and sea vehicles, weapon systems, rockets, guided missiles, infantry weapons, military simulators, electronic warfare solutions, power groups and explosive material destruction equipment.

IDEF provides an ideal platform for fostering cooperation between domestic and foreign official delegations and participating companies. Several collaboration meetings are scheduled to take place during the event set to conclude on July 28.

Initially aimed at introducing Türkiye's national defense industry to the international community, the fair has rapidly transformed into a crucial global platform for promoting, marketing and facilitating cooperation in the defense, security, maritime, aviation and space sectors.