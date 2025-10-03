Int’l Black Sea biodiversity project aims to raise public awareness

Int’l Black Sea biodiversity project aims to raise public awareness

SAMSUN
Int’l Black Sea biodiversity project aims to raise public awareness

Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania have launched a joint initiative to raise awareness of the Black Sea’s biodiversity and promote its protection among local communities.

Titled “Raising Awareness for the Black Sea People to Recognize and Protect Black Sea Biodiversity,” the project aims to familiarize the public with native, invasive and endangered species.

To achieve this, 3D models of species found in the Black Sea will be produced and showcased during training sessions.

Citizens will also be able to participate through a mobile application, where they can record and share their own observations.

These contributions will help provide data on species distribution.

Alongside this, an electronic booklet introducing Black Sea species will be prepared, designed to serve as a guide for users of the app.

With both local and international cooperation, the project will also focus on developing conservation measures. A particular emphasis will be placed on raising awareness among young people to build a sense of responsibility for protecting the marine ecosystem.

From Türkiye, the project team includes several academics from Karadeniz Technical University’s Faculty of Marine Sciences.

Among them, project coordinator Professor Hacer Sağlam highlighted the rich biodiversity of the Black Sea, pointing to its vast variety of species, supported in part by freshwater inflows that boost plankton populations.

She stated that they aim to increase citizens' awareness and familiarity with all species, from plankton to dolphins.

According to Sağlam, the project will also investigate the effects of alien species on biodiversity.

“We will explain which species are endangered, what the threats are and what actions are needed to protect biodiversity,” she said. “Our aim, in cooperation with partners in Bulgaria and Romania, is to raise awareness by introducing these species to the public.”

The project’s main focus is young people, particularly high school and university students, as well as fishers, decision-makers and anyone with an interest in the sea, according to Sağlam.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. 36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

    36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

  2. US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

    US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

  3. Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites

    Night museum visits extended until November at three historical sites

  4. Large Byzantine bath unearthed in Olympos Ancient City

    Large Byzantine bath unearthed in Olympos Ancient City

  5. Three chefs, three feasts, one language

    Three chefs, three feasts, one language
Recommended
36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry

36 Turkish activists from Sumud Flotilla set to return home today: Foreign Ministry
Fin whale skeleton being unearthed in southern Türkiye

Fin whale skeleton being unearthed in southern Türkiye
Chinese tourists flock to Cappadocia during annual holiday

Chinese tourists flock to Cappadocia during annual holiday
Erdoğan urges Israel to halt attacks, comply with Trumps Gaza plan

Erdoğan urges Israel to halt attacks, comply with Trump's Gaza plan
Erdoğan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call

Erdoğan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
DEM Party lawmakers brief jailed PKK leader on anti-terror panel works

DEM Party lawmakers brief jailed PKK leader on anti-terror panel works
Prominent journalist Altaylı remains jailed after first hearing

Prominent journalist Altaylı remains jailed after first hearing
WORLD US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

US says kills four in new attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat

U.S. forces carried out a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat off the coast of Venezuela on Friday, killing four people, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.
ECONOMY Türkiye-UAE swap deal to enhance digital banking, attract Gulf investments

Türkiye-UAE swap deal to enhance digital banking, attract Gulf investments

Economists predict that the currency swap agreement signed Thursday between the central banks of Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates will spur growth in Türkiye's digital banking sector and encourage new investments from the Gulf region.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿