Interior Ministry sets deadline for Syrians to leave Istanbul

Fatma Aksu - ISTANBUL

In the wake of increased measures against illegal migrants in Istanbul, the Interior Ministry's provincial migration administration has issued an ultimatum to Syrians under temporary protection to leave Istanbul by Sept. 24 if registered in other provinces.

Official records indicate that Istanbul is home to around 1.2 million registered migrants, including Syrians under temporary protection and foreigners with residence permits for study or work. However, it is widely believed that the actual number of migrants in the city is significantly higher.

Recent inspections initiated by the ministry revealed that a considerable number of Syrians were illegally staying in Istanbul despite being registered in other provinces.

To address the issue and alleviate the burden of overpopulation, the provincial administration has called upon Syrians to return to their registered provinces. The deadline for compliance has been set for Sept. 24.

Syrians are required to either leave the city or apply for a road permit at the provincial administration. Notably, an exception has been made for Syrians from provinces impacted by the Feb. 6 earthquakes, granting them temporary stay in Istanbul until further notice.

A ministry official explained the rationale behind the two-month grace period, stating that it aims to allow individuals sufficient time to organize their work and accommodation arrangements in their registered destinations.

Failure to comply with the deadline will result in law enforcement officers taking action to return the Syrians to their respective registered provinces.

The Temporary Protection Regulation, as promulgated by the cabinet, outlines that individuals who repeatedly fail to report their whereabouts without valid reasons will have their temporary protection status revoked by the governor's offices. Once the temporary protection status expires, individuals will be considered illegal migrants and will be required to leave the country.