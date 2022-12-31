Interior Ministry sends ‘New Year’s circular’ to all 81 provinces

Interior Ministry sends ‘New Year’s circular’ to all 81 provinces

ANKARA
Interior Ministry sends ‘New Year’s circular’ to all 81 provinces

The Interior Ministry has sent a circular on “New Year’s Measures” to provincial governor’s offices of all 81 provinces regarding the tightening of security measures in order to ensure that citizens can spend New Year’s Eve in an atmosphere of peace and security.

Within the scope of the circular, inspections will be increased in crowded areas such as tourist places, shopping malls, airports, seaports, metros and railway stations.

With the new security practices, security measures will be increased against all kinds of attacks, sabotage and actions that may occur in regions with economic, strategic or symbolic importance.

In order to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens, people will be informed about possible theft incidents, while patrol teams will be assigned.

Additional security measures will also be implemented in regions where there is a high tourist density due to winter tourism and on train lines that have recently been in high demand in tourism transportation such as the Eastern Express.

Within this framework, the ministry will take the necessary measures to ensure that citizens and foreign tourists should be able to travel safely.

Controls on the production, distribution and sale of illegal or counterfeit alcohol will be increased, and coordination with the relevant institutions will be carried out.

In order to ensure traffic safety, the tachographs, winter tires, lighting and other technical equipment of the buses will be inspected at intercity bus terminals, way stations and on highway routes.

After 12 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, the teams will focus on alcohol inspections, while the necessary legal actions will be taken against drivers who are found to have consumed alcohol above the limits set in the legislation.

As the traffic flow will intensify from other provinces to tourism centers, especially the provinces where major ski facilities are located, additional traffic measures will be planned on the routes of these provinces.

The Ministry also stated that since citizens seeking to spend the New Year’s holidays in accommodation facilities may create traffic congestion on urban and intercity routes during the round trip to these facilities, the teams also will take necessary measures.

With the aim of combating irregular migration and migrant smuggling, the teams will also elaborate on the inspection of passports, documents replacing passports or travel permit of foreigners in the country.

In provinces with a coastline, deterrent and effective measures against migrant smuggling will be continued, together with the units of the Coast Guard Command and other law enforcement agencies.

New Year's, Turkey, Türkiye, celebrations,

ARTS & LIFE ‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth

‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth

    ‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth

  2. Punk queen turned fashion dame dies

    Punk queen turned fashion dame dies

  3. All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’

    All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’

  4. First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

    First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

  5. Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted

    Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted
Recommended
All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’

All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’
Handwritten Bible and three coins seized in vehicle

Handwritten Bible and three coins seized in vehicle
Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted

Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted
Old barracks to open as ‘Istanbul’s largest library’

Old barracks to open as ‘Istanbul’s largest library’
Some 40 ISIL members detained in Ankara, Bursa

Some 40 ISIL members detained in Ankara, Bursa
Presidents of Türkiye, Montenegro meet in Istanbul

Presidents of Türkiye, Montenegro meet in Istanbul
WORLD China insists official Covid data is transparent

China insists official Covid data is transparent

China has insisted the data it publishes on Covid-19 deaths has always been transparent, state media reported, despite the official figures being tiny compared with other countries and its hospitals overwhelmed with infections.
ECONOMY First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

Within the scope of the first-phase studies of the Digital Turkish Lira Project, the first payment transactions on the Digital Turkish Lira Network have been successfully executed, the Central Bank said.
SPORTS Brazil in mourning for King of Football Pele

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

Brazil starts three days of national mourning on Dec. 30 for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at age 82.