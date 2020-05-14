Interior Ministry launched 389 inspections on municipalities in one year

  • May 14 2020 13:11:00

Interior Ministry launched 389 inspections on municipalities in one year

ANKARA
Interior Ministry launched 389 inspections on municipalities in one year

The Interior Ministry has launched a total of 389 inspections on municipalities across Turkey in 2019-2020, ministry spokesperson İsmail Çataklı has said.

Some 221 of these inspections were on ruling Justice and Development Party-run (AKP) municipalities, 59 of them were on municipalities run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), 51 on Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) municipalities, 33 on Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), 10 of them were Felicity (Saadet) Party, seven for İYİ (Good) Party, four for Great Union Party (BBP), two for Democratic Party (DP), one for Democratic Left Party (DSP) and another on a municipality run by an independent mayor, Çataklı said on Twitter on May 13.

His statement came after media reports on a total of 27 investigations against the CHP’s Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

“When there are applications, such as notices and complaints submitted to our ministry regarding any municipality, it is a legal obligation. No one is immune in this area from the law,” Çataklı stated.

A total of 427 municipalities have been subject to inspections since the March 31, 2019 local elections, he said, noting that 190 of them are AKP-run municipalities. Some 126 were on the CHP, 51 on MHP, 34 HDP and 26 for other municipalities.

Probe,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Coronavirus under control in Turkey, says health minister 

    Coronavirus under control in Turkey, says health minister 

  3. Transmission rate below 1 in Turkey, but measures should continue: Experts

    Transmission rate below 1 in Turkey, but measures should continue: Experts

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,952 as recoveries exceed 101,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,952 as recoveries exceed 101,000

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury
Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister

Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister
HDP, İYİ Party in war of words over ‘alliance’ in 2019 local polls

HDP, İYİ Party in war of words over ‘alliance’ in 2019 local polls
Main opposition CHP leader slams Erdoğan over anti-opposition remarks

Main opposition CHP leader slams Erdoğan over anti-opposition remarks
President Erdoğan files complaint against columnist over ‘coup’ row

President Erdoğan files complaint against columnist over ‘coup’ row
CHP mayors’ aid prevented unlawfully, says party leader

CHP mayors’ aid prevented unlawfully, says party leader

WORLD UK PM criticised from all sides as England reopens

UK PM criticised from all sides as England reopens

While the rest of the U.K. remained at home, England underwent its first day on May 13 of some businesses reopening amid mounting opposition criticism of the government’s easing of the lockdown.

ECONOMY Total turnover up 5.2% in March in Turkish economy

Total turnover up 5.2% in March in Turkish economy

The Turkish economy posted an annual rise in total turnover in March, the country's statistical authority announced on May 14. 
SPORTS 8 in Beşiktaş football club contract coronavirus

8 in Beşiktaş football club contract coronavirus

The new coronavirus caught a Turkish Super Lig football club on May 14 as eight people in Beşiktaş tested positive.