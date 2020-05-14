Interior Ministry launched 389 inspections on municipalities in one year

ANKARA

The Interior Ministry has launched a total of 389 inspections on municipalities across Turkey in 2019-2020, ministry spokesperson İsmail Çataklı has said.



Some 221 of these inspections were on ruling Justice and Development Party-run (AKP) municipalities, 59 of them were on municipalities run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), 51 on Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) municipalities, 33 on Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), 10 of them were Felicity (Saadet) Party, seven for İYİ (Good) Party, four for Great Union Party (BBP), two for Democratic Party (DP), one for Democratic Left Party (DSP) and another on a municipality run by an independent mayor, Çataklı said on Twitter on May 13.



His statement came after media reports on a total of 27 investigations against the CHP’s Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.



“When there are applications, such as notices and complaints submitted to our ministry regarding any municipality, it is a legal obligation. No one is immune in this area from the law,” Çataklı stated.



A total of 427 municipalities have been subject to inspections since the March 31, 2019 local elections, he said, noting that 190 of them are AKP-run municipalities. Some 126 were on the CHP, 51 on MHP, 34 HDP and 26 for other municipalities.