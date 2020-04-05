Interior Ministry exempts working youth from partial curfew

ANKARA

Turkey’s Interior Ministry has issued exemptions for a curfew imposed on youth below the age of 20, saying that those who work are exceptions.

Public employees within this age range, those who certify that they work in the private sector and seasonal agricultural workers will be exempted from the curfew.

Those who are exempted from the curfew will have to carry documents proving that they are covered by the exception and show them during inspections.

Youth who work in public institutions and organizations as civil servants; contracted personnel or workers; those who have a regular job in the private sector and who can prove this with a social security registration document and seasonal agricultural workers are exempt from abiding by the curfew.

Turkey announced on April 3 several strong new measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, including a partial curfew for citizens under 20, a 15-day ban on vehicles leaving or entering 31 provinces.

Those older than 65 or who suffer from chronic illnesses are also restricted from leaving their homes.