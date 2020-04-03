Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens under 20

ANKARA

AA Photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 3 announced a partial curfew for citizens under the age of 20 starting from midnight, as part of measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

In a television address, Erdoğan also announced that vehicles would no longer be able to leave or enter 31 provinces, excluding essential supplies, for 15 days. The cities include metropolis Istanbul and capital Ankara as well.

Furthermore, mask usage has become obligatory in public places and grocery stores, the president added.

In March, Turkey ordered elderly citizens, over 65, and those with chronic diseases to stay at home.