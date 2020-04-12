Interior minister says he resigns from position

  • April 12 2020 21:37:00

Interior minister says he resigns from position

ANKARA
Interior minister says he resigns from position

Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter on April 12 that he was resigning from his post over the implementation of a two-day curfew in major Turkish cities to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

“In a process carried out diligently and meticulously, the responsibility for all implementation of the weekend curfew to stem the pandemic falls on me in every respect,” Soylu said in a tweet.

Soylu, who has held the post since August 2016, said the scenes that took place, following the announcement of the curfew on April 10, did not reflect a smooth implementation of the policy.

“I have should not have caused such scenes in this incident, whose responsibility belongs to us,” Soylu said.

“I am stepping down from my post as interior minister, which I have carried out with honor,” he added.

Ankara late on April 10 announced a two-day curfew in 31 provinces that took effect at midnight.

The announcement came about 10.00 p.m. local time and said it would affect 30 metropolises, including the capital Ankara, Istanbul, the Aegean province of İzmir, and Zonguldak, where respiratory diseases are intensely common among the residents.

The curfew’s announcement received many criticisms as people in the said provinces flocked to markets and bakeries who were still open for last-minute shopping.

Earlier, in an interview with daily Hürriyet, Soylu had accepted the criticisms over the timing of the announcement of the curfew.

Soylu had said, “I received the criticisms and I accepted them.”

“In the two-hour period, there was congestion in some places. I could not foresee this. I have experience but I still do not think that the limited congestion at that hour would cause a big problem,” he said.

Interior minister accepts criticisms on timing of curfew’s announcement
Interior minister accepts criticisms on timing of curfew’s announcement

If his resignation is accepted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Soylu would be the second Turkish minister to leave his post since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan was removed from his post by Erdoğan, according to a decree published on the Official Gazette early on March 28. 

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK

    Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK

  2. Interior minister accepts criticisms on timing of curfew’s announcement

    Interior minister accepts criticisms on timing of curfew’s announcement

  3. Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

    Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

  4. Nearly 64 million people spend weekend at home in Turkey’s 48-hour lockdown

    Nearly 64 million people spend weekend at home in Turkey’s 48-hour lockdown

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,198, with 56,956 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,198, with 56,956 total cases
Recommended
Erdoğan extends Easter wishes to Christians

Erdoğan extends Easter wishes to Christians
Nearly 64 million people spend weekend at home in Turkey’s 48-hour lockdown

Nearly 64 million people spend weekend at home in Turkey’s 48-hour lockdown

Interior minister accepts criticisms on timing of curfew’s announcement

Interior minister accepts criticisms on timing of curfew’s announcement
Defense Ministry mulls suspending conscription and soldiers’ discharge

Defense Ministry mulls suspending conscription and soldiers’ discharge
93-year-old Turkish man beats coronavirus

93-year-old Turkish man beats coronavirus
Ankara hails Bakus show of unity against virus

Ankara hails Baku's show of unity against virus
WORLD British PM Johnson discharged from hospital

British PM Johnson discharged from hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital and will continue his recovery from COVID-19 at his country residence of Chequers, his office said on April 12.

ECONOMY Turkish ministries to allocate idle lands to farmers

Turkish ministries to allocate idle lands to farmers

The agriculture and urbanization ministries have jointly developed a project to allocate idle agricultural lands under public domain to farmers to grow certain types of products such as cereals and oil seeds, according to remarks made by the two ministers.
SPORTS Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Former Turkish international goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber who was tested positive for coronavirus about two weeks ago has completely recovered.