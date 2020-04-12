Interior minister says he resigns from position

ANKARA

Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter on April 12 that he was resigning from his post over the implementation of a two-day curfew in major Turkish cities to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

“In a process carried out diligently and meticulously, the responsibility for all implementation of the weekend curfew to stem the pandemic falls on me in every respect,” Soylu said in a tweet.

Soylu, who has held the post since August 2016, said the scenes that took place, following the announcement of the curfew on April 10, did not reflect a smooth implementation of the policy.

“I have should not have caused such scenes in this incident, whose responsibility belongs to us,” Soylu said.

“I am stepping down from my post as interior minister, which I have carried out with honor,” he added.

Ankara late on April 10 announced a two-day curfew in 31 provinces that took effect at midnight.

The announcement came about 10.00 p.m. local time and said it would affect 30 metropolises, including the capital Ankara, Istanbul, the Aegean province of İzmir, and Zonguldak, where respiratory diseases are intensely common among the residents.

The curfew’s announcement received many criticisms as people in the said provinces flocked to markets and bakeries who were still open for last-minute shopping.

Earlier, in an interview with daily Hürriyet, Soylu had accepted the criticisms over the timing of the announcement of the curfew.

Soylu had said, “I received the criticisms and I accepted them.”

“In the two-hour period, there was congestion in some places. I could not foresee this. I have experience but I still do not think that the limited congestion at that hour would cause a big problem,” he said.

If his resignation is accepted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Soylu would be the second Turkish minister to leave his post since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan was removed from his post by Erdoğan, according to a decree published on the Official Gazette early on March 28.