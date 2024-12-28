Interest in Chinese language growing among Turks

ISTANBUL

Interest in learning Chinese is on the rise in Türkiye, driven by the country’s deepening economic ties with China and growing opportunities for Chinese-speaking professionals.

One recent development contributing to this trend is Chinese automotive giant BYD’s plans to start production in the western province of Manisa.

BYD, a major electric vehicle manufacturer, will establish a production line in Manisa with a capacity of 150,000 vehicles and employ approximately 2,500 workers.

Reports also indicate plans to create a China Town in the city. These developments have prompted many young people in Türkiye to turn their focus toward China, both for career and educational opportunities.

Highlighting the growing appeal of China as an education destination, Career and Education Consultant Yasin İkizoğlu stated, “Chinese-speakig employees can secure high-paying jobs in both Türkiye and China. With trade volume between the two countries increasing rapidly, those fluent in Chinese act as a bridge, facilitating communication and collaboration.”

İkizoğlu outlined the numerous benefits young people can gain from studying in China.

The Chinese government often covers accommodation, education and sometimes even living expenses for students attending language programs.

Undergraduate programs in China cost an average of $2,500 per year, significantly lower than many European countries.

For those who do not speak Chinese, programs in engineering, computer science and business are offered in English.

Furthermore, Universities like Tsinghua, Peking and Zhejiang rank among the world’s top 100 in engineering and technology fields.

A wide range of scholarships are available for international students, further reducing the cost of education.

“China is a global leader in artificial intelligence, electric vehicle technologies and renewable energy. A young person studying in China has the opportunity to develop skills in cutting-edge fields and gain firsthand exposure to future technologies,” İkizoğlu stated.