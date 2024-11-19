Intel chief to visit main opposition HQs

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has revealed that National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın will visit the party headquarters this week to deliver a presentation.

The announcement comes after Kalın met with members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) last month.

“If there is information to be given to the second party in the country’s last elections, why do you withhold it from the first party?” Özel said on the YouTube channel of journalist Özlem Gürses.

The CHP leader disclosed that he had previously talked with Kalın on Oct. 29, noting that the intelligence chief appeared open to a similar meeting with the opposition.

Kalın’s presentation to the AKP came on Oct. 22, during a gathering led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the death of FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen in the U.S. Both Özel and CHP spokesperson Deniz Yücel criticized Kalın’s presence at the event.

"The MİT chief will also come to the CHP, make a presentation, and answer our questions. We have not set an agenda yet," Özel added.

