Intel academy kicks off educational programs

ANKARA
Türkiye’s National Intelligence Academy, a newly established institution within Türkiye's intelligence service MİT, has commenced its academic journey with an inaugural lecture delivered by intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın.

According to a statement from the academy, the MİT president underscored the critical importance of Türkiye establishing a prominent presence in the global discourse on intelligence theory and methodology.

Emphasizing the significance of producing original concepts and generating literature in the intelligence domain, Kalın highlighted the academy's pivotal mission.

Kalın articulated that a new odyssey is being embarked upon for both the nation and the world, stating, "In this journey, the National Intelligence Academy will fuse theory with practice, conceptual thinking with execution, while forging our own intellectual framework, thereby unlocking new horizons for us."

He further elucidated that the academy’s endeavors to merge theoretical knowledge with field operations will cultivate specialists in areas essential to Türkiye, thereby paving the way for novel fields of expertise.

Additionally, Kalın noted that the academy is open to international students, stressing the growing prevalence of a multidimensional and multi-polar world order.

He remarked that the academy, which will center its curriculum around knowledge systems designed to prepare Türkiye and its region for this evolving world, will also offer educational opportunities to public institutions in certain areas of specialization.

Kalın acknowledged the disparity between the considerable number of professionals in Türkiye working in international relations, politics and strategy, versus the limited number operating directly within the intelligence field.

He asserted that the initiatives spearheaded by the National Intelligence Academy will remedy this shortfall, advancing the nation’s capacities in this sphere.

Launched on Jan. 6 and announced by Kalın during the agency's 97th-anniversary ceremony on Jan. 10, the academy aims to provide postgraduate education and conduct scientific research in intelligence, security and strategy.

