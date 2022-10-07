Insult hurled at patient by health worker causes uproar

ISTANBUL

A video that went viral of a health care worker insulting an elderly patient in a hospital in Istanbul has set social media abuzz, with eight suspects related to the incident getting detained.

The footage shows a health employee throwing money at an ICU patient, saying, “this money is for your right kidney.” The incident occurred last year, but the video came to light recently when its owner published it on social media.

Following Istanbul Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office’s announcement that the office has initiated an investigation, eight suspects related to the incident, including nurses and caregivers, were detained.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that the activities of the hospital were stopped, following which the Health Ministry started its inspections at the hospital.

“The activities of the private hospital where inhumane behavior was shown have been stopped. The criminals will receive the punishment they deserve,” the minister said in a social media post.

“We do not tolerate any acts that undermine the confidence in health. The sadness of members of our profession is indescribable,” he added.

Meanwhile, the hospital stated that two staff members were dismissed from the hospital shortly after January when the incident occurred.

“We are deeply saddened by the unacceptable video published on social media. On Jan. 31, 2022, our hospital was informed by former staff about the images and audio recordings,” the hospital explained.

Hospital management also claimed that though they requested all records from the person who reported the video for the criminal complaint, the request, however, was not accepted.

“With the decision of our disciplinary board, the labor contracts of two persons were canceled on Feb. 24, 2022, and a criminal complaint was filed,” the hospital added.