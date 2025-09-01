Installed power capacity surpasses 120 GW in July

ANKARA

Türkiye’s total installed electricity capacity exceeded 120,000 megawatts as of the end of July, according to a statement from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The ministry reported continued growth in overall capacity, with a notable increase in the share of renewables.

By the end of July, the country’s installed power capacity reached 120,163 megawatts. Of this total, 73,477 megawatts — representing 61.1 percent — came from renewable energy sources.

Hydropower accounted for the largest share among renewables, with 32,289 megawatts (26.9 percent). Solar energy followed with 23,423 megawatts (19.5 percent), while wind power contributed 13,695 megawatts (11.4 percent).

Biomass and geothermal sources added 2,337 megawatts (1.9 percent) and 1,734 megawatts (1.4 percent), respectively.

The combined installed capacity of wind and solar reached 37,118 megawatts, making up 30.9 percent of the total. Meanwhile, domestic energy sources represented 70.7 percent of the overall capacity, amounting to 84,959 megawatts.

The ministry emphasized that these figures reflect Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to diversifying its energy mix and strengthening its renewable energy infrastructure.