Insecticides do not affect mosquitoes in Istanbul: Expert

  • July 06 2020 14:59:00

ISTANBUL
Alamy Photo

Recent days have seen an increase in mosquitoes with many Istanbul residents applying to hospitals and pharmacies to provide some relief through the spraying of mosquito bites.

The number of mosquitoes has increased after the rainy month of June, while citizens living near the stream bed or lakes complain about the mosquitoes.

Residents living in Istanbul’s Avcılar, Başakşehir, Küçükçekmece districts noted that they could not open their windows due to mosquitoes and that the bites did not heal for a long time and turned into a wound.

“Recently, there is an increase in the number of patients who applied to the dermatology departments of the hospitals because of the large number of fly bites and common allergies,” said Zekai Kutlubay, chief physician of the Cerrahpaşa Medical Faculty.

Pointing out that the mosquitos produce resistance against the existing insecticide and that the existing insecticide has no effect, Kutlubay stressed that the number of mosquitos has therefore increased.

He warned that especially those with allergic conditions should be careful.

Four people living in Avcılar district had the West Nile Virus, known to be transmitted by mosquitoes, last year.

