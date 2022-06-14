Inquiry opened for Italy helicopter crash killing four Turks

ROME

Italian prosecutors have held an inquiry lawsuit about the helicopter crash in the northern Italian province of Modena, which killed 7 people including four Turks, with charges of “involuntary manslaughter” and “causing calamity.”

According to Italian media outlets, there is no suspect in the investigation for the prosecutors “as of today.”

On June 9, a helicopter, carrying an Italian pilot, two Lebanese and four employees of Turkish Eczacıbaşı Holding, went off the radar over Modena.

“Our employees were in Italy to visit an expo,” Eczacubaşı announced just after the rescue efforts started.

However, on June 11, seven dead bodies were found in a mountainous terrain covered by forests.

“It is not going to be easy to find the real cause of the crash. Because the helicopter did not have a black box. Plus, there are no witnesses,” Luca Pezzi, a regional rescue team leader, told the Italian media.

“These types of helicopters do not need to have a black box, it is normal,” he highlighted.

When asked about his estimation, he said, “I guess, the pilot wanted to maneuver due to strong winds, but that move was fatal.”

An aviation expert reminded that the pilot did not give an alert or make a mayday call before going off the radar, hinting that “whatever happened, happened quickly.”

The expert guessed the helicopter was hit by lightning.

Meanwhile, the National Aviation Safety Agency also started an investigation over the crash.