İnönü remembered on 50th anniversary of his passing

ANKARA
In a commemorative ceremony in the capital Ankara yesterday, attendees gathered to pay tribute to İsmet İnönü, one of the esteemed founders of the Turkish Republic and its second president, on the 50th anniversary of his passing.

The commemorative event took place at Anıtkabir, the grounds also housing the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The ceremony drew together members of İnönü's family, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Özgür Özel, Bilal Şentürk from the presidency's administrative affairs directorate and several military officials.

The proceedings commenced with the laying of a wreath at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, accompanied by a moment of silence, paying homage to modern Türkiye's founding father. The delegation then moved in solemn procession to the location of İnönü's tomb. The ceremony concluded with a final moment of silence.

Wreaths were reverently placed at the tomb on behalf of the presidency, the Turkish military, the CHP and İnönü's family.

Born in 1884 in the western İzmir city, İnönü's rise within the Ottoman army marked him as a key figure in pivotal victories during the War of Independence. Following the demise of Atatürk, İnönü served as prime minister multiple times and assumed the presidency from 1938 to 1950.

Notably, İnönü also presided over the inaugural multiparty elections in the history of the country.

Leading the CHP until 1972, İsmet İnönü passed away in 1973 at the age of 89.

