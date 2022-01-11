Injustice main problem of Turkey: CHP chair

  January 11 2022

ANKARA
Injustice is one of the most vital problems of Turkey that prevents efficient and fair functions of the state, the main opposition leader has said, recalling that the country’s top judge also complained about the growing damage to the right to a fair trial.

“Is there injustice in Turkey? Yes, there is. Is it only us who say this? No. Even the top justice of the country says this. The president of the Constitutional Court has informed that 73 percent of 66,121 individual applications to the high court were about the right to a fair trial,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), told his parliamentary group on Jan. 11.

The situation has been described by the president of the Constitutional Court, Zühtü Arslan, as “grave,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, stressing that “it shows that we have a fundamental question about the imposition of the right to a fair trial.

“In the absence of justice, no confidence can flourish within the society and that can lead to a governance crisis. You cannot plant a societal conscience. Instead of friendship, you can see enmity within the society,” the CHP leader said.

Injustice is observed in almost all fields of the life, including economy, employment, production, education and others, Kılıçdaroğlu argued, blaming the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its main ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), for holding the people back from learning the truth.

“We will re-establish justice,” Kılıçdaroğlu vowed, saying, “If you lose justice, you lose ethics and the credibility of the country. I promise that within six months of our government the state will function with justice.”

